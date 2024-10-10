Former Blitzboks star JC Pretorius finally comfortable playing XV-man rugby

The Lions flanker has been compared to Bok star Kwagga Smith, who also made the switch from Sevens.

Former Blitzboks star JC Pretorius is finally settled playing XV-man rugby — and starring in it, just like he did in Sevens.

But adjusting to XV-man rugby from Sevens has not been easy for the 26-year-old, who has taken a good two years to work out the differences between the two codes.

But once Pretorius had made the decision to give up Sevens there was no turning back. And now he is reaping the rewards. After initially struggling to make the Lions’ matchday squad he is now a starter and one of the first names on the team sheet each week.

Comfort zone

“I knew when I came over from Sevens it would be a leap of faith,” said Pretorius, who specialises as an openside flank.

“I hadn’t played 15s for three years. There were a lot of challenges for me, like the physical aspect, and having to size up, but I put my head down and kept working hard.

“I was welcomed into the Lions team with open arms and learned a lot from a guy like (former captain and Bok flanker) Jaco Kriel.”

After failing to impress early on after making the switch there were rumours Pretorius might go back to the Sevens set-up, especially with the Blitzboks struggling themselves to make an impression.

“There were good reasons why I left Sevens, mostly the fact I’d achieved everything I could,” said Pretorius.

“I’d won the World Series, gone to the Commonwealth Games and been to the Olympics. I also felt I needed to step out to give some youngsters a chance. I also had to go outside my comfort zone, because you never grow in your comfort zone.”

Bok star Kwagga

Pretorius has often been compared to another former Lions player who moved from a successful Sevens career into XVs rugby, Kwagga Smith, who’s gone on to win two World Cups and become a Springboks regular.

“I grew up knowing Kwagga well, we went to the same high school (Middleburg Technical High School). It’s a blessing to be associated with him, but I can never be Kwagga and he can never be me. I only look up to him and what he’s achieved, it’s amazing.”

The Lions have started their 2024/25 United Rugby Championship campaign well with two wins at Ellis Park, but now face a tricky three-match tour of Europe where they’ll face Dragons, Zebre and Leinster.

Pretorius says the Lions are currently in a very strong position internally.

“The team’s gelling nicely at moment. There is more good depth, thanks to the Currie Cup players sticking their hands up recently, so there’s good, strong competition, and everyone is trying to make the team better. We’re in a good place, we’re not overcooked, we’re not undercooked, we’re in the right place.”