Veteran Bok prop recalled to Sharks’ starting team

Nyakane replaces Mchunu this week, while Mbatha and Buthelezi are also picked to start.

Two-time World Cup winner Trevor Nyakane will start for the Sharks against Benetton. Picture: Gallo Images

Veteran two-time World Cup winner Trevor Nyakane has been elevated to the Sharks’ starting XV for their United Rugby Championship match against Benetton in Treviso this weekend.

The 35-year-old, who won World Cups with the Springboks in 2019 and 2023, replaces another Springbok, Ntuthuko Mchunu, in the Sharks’ run-on team this weekend.

The change at loosehead prop is one of three in the Sharks pack from the team that played against the Dragons in Newport last weekend.

Continuity in selection

Coach John Plumtree has also rotated at hooker and at No 8 where Fez Mbatha and Phepsi Buthelezi move into the starting team, with Dylan Richardson and Emmanuel Tshituka shifting to the bench.

The backline that played last weekend is unchanged this Saturday.

The Sharks have so far won one game and lost one in the 2024/25 URC season.

Sharks attack coach Dave Williams said he was excited about the development of the side and the confidence the players are showing in attack.

“It all starts with how we exit from the back of the field and that’s giving us some good field position and then we have great individual moments from players and we’re executing from there,” he said, looking ahead to Saturday’s match.

He added continuity in selection and players getting more game time together was hugely beneficial.

“Those connections are massive, and the benefit of the (Currie Cup) away semi-final and away final was getting time together and now the third game on the road in the URC, so we’ve spent a lot of time together building those connections, both on and off the field.”

Quality Benetton

Williams said another tough battle awaited the Sharks though this weekend, against a Benetton team sporting several international players.

“We know the calibre of our opposition this week with their test match experience.

“It’s going to be a great challenge for us, one we’re looking forward to. It’s going to be a great contest among the forwards and the two backlines, but it’s all about turning pressure moments into points.”

Saturday’s match in the northern Italian town of Treviso kicks off at 4pm.

Sharks: Jordan Hendrikse, Eduan Keyter, Jurenzo Julius, Andre Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker, Siya Masuku, Jaden Hendrikse, Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka (capt), James Venter, Gerbrandt Grobler, Jason Jenkins, Ruan Dreyer, Fez Mbatha, Trevor Nyakane. Bench: Dylan Richardson, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Hanro Jacobs, Corne’ Rahl, Emmanuel Tshituka, Bradley Davids, Lionel Cronje, Francois Venter