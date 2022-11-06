Blitzboks stumble in Hong Kong, lose to Fiji in quarters

Sports Reporter

The Blitzboks, after suffering two defeats to go with one win in pool play, crashed out of the Hong Kong Sevens in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

The SA Sevens team lost 12-7 to Fiji.

Fiji held a 12-0 lead at the break, but the second half proved much better for South Africa, who scored the only try of the second stanza and looked set to get another in injury time before being ruled to have played the ball on the ground.

Fiji in charge

The first six minutes of the match was tight, with good defence from both teams holding sway. The Fijians had a slight upper hand on the floor, turning over South African possession three times, but with scant reward. Their first try, scored by Joseva Talacolo was a gift from the Blitzboks, who threw an errand pass when on attack. Fiji kicked ahead and Talacolo scored.

From the restart, Fiji regained possession and started another attack which saw Jeremaia Matana dotting down under the poles, with Iowane Teba converting for a 12-0 lead at the break.

Second half

The second half saw a change in momentum as the Blitzboks took the game to Fiji. They had a number of strong runs, one such handed Siviwe Soyizwapi a try which was converted by Selvyn Davids.

This score cut the lead to five with three minutes to play. South Africa pressed hard and in the final play of the game looked dangerous on attack, but was pinged at the breakdown and Fiji survived to score a seventh straight win over their opponents at this venue.

South Africa now face Argentina in the fifth place semifinal at 8.55am (SA time).

The Blitzboks beat Uruguay but lost to Great Britain and France in pool play Saturday.