Boks draw Ackermann back to SA

Ruan Ackermann has been playing for Gloucester since 2017 and misses playing in South Africa. Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Former Lions loose forward Ruan Ackermann has confirmed that he is in talks for a return to South Africa with the ultimate goal of playing for the Springboks.

Ackermann has been playing for Gloucester since 2017, having moved to England with his father Johan after bursting through the ranks at the Lions.

In an interview with Sunday newspaper Rapport, Ackermann confirmed that he is eager to return to the Republic and hopes it will put him back on the Springbok radar.

“Miss playing in South Africa”

“I am talking to South African teams,” Ackermann told Rapport. “I miss playing in South Africa. I see the stadiums starting to get more and more full.

“At the moment, and it has always been like this, I would also like to play for the Springboks.”

Ackermann’s contract with Gloucester will end later this year.

The 28-year-old has made over 150 appearances for the English club and was even in contention to play for England at last year’s World Cup – qualifying on the residency rule – before suffering a knee injury.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.