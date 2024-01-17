World Cup winners ready to return for Sharks

Among the players set to make a return are World Cup winners Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch.

Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch are set to play for the Sharks next month after sitting out for several weeks with injuries. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Neil Powell has revealed that the Sharks expect to have a contingent of senior players back from injury against the Stormers next month, including Springbok duo Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch.

Following Sunday’s Challenge Cup final-round match against Dragons in Llanelli, the Sharks will enjoy a three-week break before they return to action in the URC derby in Durban on 17 February.

This will allow the lengthy injury list that has hampered the Sharks’ early-season form to ease, with Springboks Mbonambi and Koch among those expected to be fit to face the Stormers.

‘Players coming back’

“We are lucky that we have quite a few players coming back from injury over the next two to four weeks,” Powell said, during a press conference on Tuesday. “Vincent Koch is one, Bongi Mbonambi, Dylan Richardson, Vincent Tshituka and Reniel Hugo’s also coming back.

“So, all the injuries we’ve had since the start of the season, will probably be fewer when we come back and prepare for that Stormers match. We should have the majority of our squad back, especially Bongi, Vincent Koch and Vincent Tshituka.”

Mbonambi and Koch have yet to play this season, carrying injuries from their efforts in helping the Springboks win the 2023 World Cup.

The Sharks have struggled with consistency at hooker, with none of Kerron van Vuuren, Fez Mbatha or Dan Jooste making a strong impression in Mbonambi’s absence.

Mbonambi’s earlier-than-expected return from the knee injury he suffered in the World Cup final will also be welcomed by the Springboks, as Malcolm Marx continues to be sidelined for the rest of the season.

