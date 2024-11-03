Boks linked with R15m ‘IPL’ US payday

They’re making a serious push to bring in the world’s best players.”

A new IPL style rugby tournament is on the radar and a number of Bok players could be part of it. Picture: Chris Lee – World Rugby via Getty Images

South Africa’s leading players are reportedly on the radar for rugby’s IPL-style league, scheduled for 2026 in the USA, with organisers eyeing major talent worldwide.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, player agents in the Republic have already signed confidentiality agreements, keeping details under wraps, though whispers are spreading quickly.

Speculation suggests around 280 men and 140 women will be recruited for the league, with potential starting salaries reaching up to $900,000 (R15.8 million).

An anonymous Rapport source hinted, “They’re making a serious push to bring in the world’s best players,” despite uncertainties over World Rugby’s calendar compatibility.

Past attempts to launch a similar league have failed, and skepticism remains high. “I doubt 2026 will succeed, given World Rugby’s scheduling challenges,” a source told Rapport.

Comparisons to LIV Golf, which offered big payouts for breakaway players, suggest even Springbok stars may face a choice between lucrative contracts and national duties.

