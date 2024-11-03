Scrums important on end-of-year-tour, says Thomas du Toit

Du Toit said that the forward pack had been working hard ahead of the tour, while he admitted that he was comfortable to play on either side of the scrum if needed.

Springbok prop Thomas du Toit is eager for the Boks scrum battle on their end-of-year-tour to the UK. Picture: James Worsfold/Getty Images

Springbok prop Thomas du Toit is gearing up for some big scrum battles during the Boks end-of-year-tour to the UK where they will come up against Scotland, England and Wales over the coming three weeks.

With the Boks having suffered two front row injuries heading into the tour, it should open the door for Du Toit to possibly get some regular game time over the three games.

During the incoming series and Rugby Championship, Du Toit did get a bit of game time, but in key matches found himself behind the group of Ox Nche, Frans Malherbe, Gerhard Steenekamp and Vincent Koch.

But with Malherbe ruled out of the tour, as well as utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Du Toit should now play a very important role due to his ability to play tighthead and loosehead prop.

Personal scrums

“We take the scrums very personally, so we’ve been training hard in that aspect of our game because we have no doubt it will play an important role in the upcoming internationals,” explained Du Toit.

“I’m reasonably comfortable with it (playing loosehead and tighthead). In the last Premiership season for Bath I had about five opportunities to play loosehead and in a few matches I made the switch from tighthead to loosehead so I’m reasonably comfortable with it.

“It’s of course not an easy thing to do but with enough preparation, it’s definitely possible.”

After Malherbe was ruled out the Bok management said they were happy with their front row depth, so called up a utility back in Jordan Hendrikse.

Despite the Boks having on a number of occasions not replaced an injured player like for like, Du Toit said that it was not something that the players were concerned about and that they were just there to serve the national team.

“From a player’s perspective we trust the coaches, system and their decision making process. We just try and welcome the next guy in and get them up to speed as quick as possible,” said Du Toit.

“Ultimately we are here as individuals and players to serve the greater good which is the (Springbok) team. Whatever capacity, way, shape or form I can do that, that’s going to be my role, whether it’s playing or a supporting role, I’m very happy to do either one.”