Boks to face Italy in back-to-back Tests in SA in 2025 — report

The world champion Boks are also set to take on Georgia in a one-off Test at the same time.

The Boks are set to face Italy in two Tests at home next July. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Springboks are set to take on Italy in two Tests in South Africa next July, the first time the Azzurri will play in this country since 2013.

It will also be only the 17th and 18th meetings between the nations on the rugby field.

While the two Tests against Italy, as well as another Test against a second-tier nation, most probably Georgia, are yet to be confirmed by SA Rugby, according to Sunday publication Rapport they will happen in July next year as part of the Incoming Series.

At the same time, New Zealand will host France in two Tests in New Zealand, while Australia are scheduled to play three Tests against the British and Irish Lions.

This season the Boks hosted Ireland in two Tests as well as Portugal as their tier two opponents.

In next season’s Rugby Championship, the defending champions, the Boks, are in line to face the Wallabies in two matches in South Africa, while they’ll take on the All Blacks in two Tests in New Zealand and then face Argentina home and away.

Italy in SA

It is not yet known where any of the matches in South Africa will take place.

The last time Italy played a Test in South Africa, on June 8, 2023, the Boks ran out 44-10 winners in Durban.

Three years before that, in 2010, the Boks won 55-11 in East London and 29-13 in Witbank.

The Boks have lost only once to Italy in 16 previous meetings, home and away, in 2016 in Florence when Allister Coetzee’s Boks went down 20-18 on their November tour of Europe.

Since that defeat, the Boks have won three straight matches against the Azzurri, 35-6 in Padua, 49-3 in Fukuroi (World Cup) and 63-21 in Genoa.

In 125 Six Nations matches, since Italy joined the competition in 2000, the Azzurri have won just 16 matches, lost 105 and drawn two.

Rassie Erasmus and his team will also tour Europe again in November next year, for three or four Tests, with the opponents still to be finalised.

The Boks, who won this year’s Rugby Championship and drew 1-1 with Ireland, are next in action next month when they take on Scotland, England and Wales in Tests in Europe.