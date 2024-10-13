Ntlabakanye primed for massive forward battle on landmark URC appearance

Hulking Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye will make his 50th international appearance for the union against Dragons this weekend and will be looking to impress.

Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye is set for a landmark appearance in their URC match against Dragons at Rodney Parade in Newport on Sunday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye is expecting a massive forward battle on his landmark 50th international appearance for the union when they front up against Dragons in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at Rodney Parade on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 3:30pm).

The 25-year-old Ntlabakanye has worked his way through the Lions system over the years and over the past few seasons has become their first-choice tighthead prop, and one of the key members of their team.

He is thus fired up to help the Lions forwards show what they can do against a big Dragons forward pack on their home turf in Newport.

“If you look at their forward pack, it stood out to us. They have a massive forward pack and guys who are very heavy at the breakdown. They pride themselves on winning those physical battles. So that is something we have to match them on,” explained Ntlabakanye.

“It’s something they are good at and something that we have analysed this week. We want to get dominance in the scrum and lineouts.

“They also have some quick wings as well. We think it is all going to be about the set piece this weekend. Whoever wins that battle will get the backs clean ball, which will allow them to score tries. So we have to keep it simple and also be really effective at the stuff that we do very well.”

Impressive performances

Ntlabakanye’s impressive performances last season saw pundits talking about a possible call-up to the Springbok alignment camps or training squad ahead of the international season, but that never materialised.

With the hulking forward having picked up where he left off this season, he was asked if he had any Bok aspirations at the moment, however he admitted that his full focus was on performing for the Lions, and if the team and players continued doing well the national selectors would take notice.

“My focus currently is on the Lions. You saw last season, if the union does well and everyone shines then guys will be rewarded,” said Ntlabakanye.

“If we get positive results and play well it will make a difference. So all my focus is on the Lions and performing well (for them) this season.”