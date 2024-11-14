Brett Robinson elected new World Rugby chairman

The former flanker succeeds Bill Beaumont in rugby's top job.

Australia’s Brett Robinson became the first person from the southern hemisphere to be elected chairman of World Rugby on Thursday.

The 54-year-old former Australian flanker won after two rounds of voting by the World Rugby Council and succeeds Bill Beaumont, who steps down after eight years at the helm.

In the second round of voting Robinson obtained 27 votes with French rival Abdelatif Benazzi receiving 25. Italy’s Andrea Rinaldo bowed out in the first round with nine votes.

His term of office is four years with the option to run for a second time in 2028.

‘Shared ambition’

“It is an immense privilege and honour to have been elected World Rugby Chair by my Council colleagues today,” said Robinson.

“During the course of the process, I have had many conversations with my colleagues around the world and am heartened by our shared ambition to continue to build on the strength of our game.”

Robinson, a doctor specialising in orthopaedics, said he had five main themes which he wanted to deliver on.

These include financial sustainability “across all member unions amid a rising cost base and wage inflation” and “fan and player growth through investment in player safety, law reform and innovation”.

“Today, I reiterate my commitment as Chair to do so, to harness the abundant passion in our game and to lead for all,” he said.

“By creating the right culture to deliver commercial outcomes for a contemporary global sport, with the commitment to set a course and see it through.”