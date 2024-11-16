England v South Africa at Twickenham — LIVE

The Boks have opted to back Manie Libbok at flyhalf and Wilco Louw at tighthead prop.

England and South Africa clash in a one-off Test at Twickenham in London on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.40pm.

England go into the game on the back of four straight defeats, including two on home soil this month, while the world champion Springboks have won nine of their last 11 matches, including last weekend’s victory against Scotland at Murrayfield.

The Boks will be led by Siya Kolisi in a matchday squad that includes 19 World Cup winners from 2023.

The key selections by Rassie Erasmus are at fullback, flyhalf and tighthead prop where Aphelele Fassi, Manie Libbok and Wilco Louw have been picked respectively.

RG Snyman will partner Eben Etzebeth for the first time in the second row. In total, the Boks have made 12 changes to the team that beat Scotland.

England have recalled fullback Freddie Steward and scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet for the match in a side that shows four changes from last week.

Live updates from the action at Twickenham will follow below. To see the latest posts please keep refreshing.

TEAMS

England: Freddie Steward; Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Ollie Sleightholme; Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortvliet; Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Chandler Cunningham-South; George Martin, Maro Itoje; Will Stuart, Jamie George (capt), Ellis Genge. Bench: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Fin Baxter, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Alex Dombrandt, Harry Randall, George Ford, Tom Roebuck

Springboks: Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbok, Grant Williams, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (c), RG Snyman, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am