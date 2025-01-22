Bulls expect ‘running rugby’ in ‘dog fight’ of a Jukskei derby

Both teams are coming off good wins in the Europe-based competitions and have plenty to play for this weekend.

Bulls utility back Sergeal Petersen expects the speedsters in the teams to step to the fore during the Jukskei derby. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Sumptuous runs from the backline will be the order of the day when the Bulls and Lions compete in their first United Rugby Championship (URC) derby of the season in Johannesburg this weekend.

The Springbok-laden backlines are expected to light up Ellis Park as the Bulls look to move into the top three of the log while the Lions, lingering at 12th but with two games in hand, aim to make good on their goal of a top-four finish.

The teams are fresh from convincing home wins against European opponents last weekend (Bulls beating Stade Français 48–7 in the Champions Cup and Lions beating Dragons 60–10 in the Challenge Cup), where there were no shortages of tries scored.

Bulls ‘expect running rugby’ from Lions

Bulls utility back Sergeal Petersen, though without a game since July last year due to injury and squad rotation, knows even if he doesn’t play his teammates Canan Moodie, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Sebastian de Klerk, Embrose Papier and Devon Williams will have their work cut for them facing Edwill van der Merwe, Kade Wolhuter, Sanele Nohamba, Marius Louw, Gianni Lombard and Quan Horn.

“It will be a tough one. The Jukskei derby is always going to be a dog fight,” the 30 year old said. “We expect running rugby.”

Petersen said he prefers any game where wings feature and have opportunities to gain metres on the sideline.

“We got some nice balls on the edges against Stade so we are hoping for some more opportunities against the Lions.”

That said, he added however the game unfolds all that matters is a win for the Bulls in Joburg.

Petersen hopes Bulls faithful turn up at Ellis Park

“We go into every game with the mindset of winning. We want to give our best performance every weekend.”

Petersen said the hype created ahead of the derby will not be too much for players to handle.

He added he hopes Bull fans will attend the match in numbers but whatever happens the Bulls will have “strictly business” on their minds and focus on the task at hand.

Personally, he would love to play at Ellis Park, which he called one of his favourite stadiums.