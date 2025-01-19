Lions roar while Cheetahs floored in Challenge Cup

The Lions progressed to the Challenge Cup last 16 with their thumping win over Dragons, while the Cheetahs dropped out after falling heavily to Lyon.

The Lions roared on their way to a massive 60-10 win over Dragons at Ellis Park to qualify for the Challenge Cup knockouts, while the Cheetahs were hammered 68-21 by Lyon in France to see their campaign end in a whimper.

The Lions were thrilled to get over a difficult run of games, with them losing five of their last six matches in all competitions, with all those defeats coming on the road, so getting back home and putting in a statement performance was just what they needed.

They ran in nine tries, four in the first half to have the bonus point wrapped up by the 26th minute, and a further five in the second half to run away with the match and put the Welsh visitors firmly to the sword.

Try scorers

Captain on the night Francke Horn dotted down twice along with utility forward Ruan Venter returning from a long term injury, while Sam Francis, Tapiwa Mafura, Jaco Visagie, Gianni Lombard and Mannie Rass also got themselves on the scoresheet.

The Lions were also very happy with their defensive effort, with them having been very leaky this season, as they conceded just one try.

“I think we started with really good intent and got good early points. I think there were times when we were a little bit unstructured, but overall we can be very happy with the performance,” said Horn after the game.

“We can be happy with conceding only 10 points. I still think the try we conceded was a little bit soft. But that came from too many penalties. We were ill-disciplined at the defensive breakdowns, so that’s something we will have to look at, but besides that really good effort on defence.

“It was a talking point in the week (putting in a big showing) and was a nice build up of momentum for next weekend’s (United Rugby Championship) game against the Bulls.”

Bridge too far

For the Cheetahs reaching the Challenge Cup last 16 for the third successive season was a bridge too far as they were completely outclassed by Lyon.

It was always going to be a mismatch as the SA side had zero internationals in their lineup, while the internationally laden hosts were even able to call upon Fijian flyer Semi Radradra and former Bulls and two-time Springbok Arno Botha in the second half.

The Cheetahs did take a stunning early lead, dotting down first through Daniel Maartens, but that was as good as it got as by the time they scored their second in the 65th minute, they were 54-7 down and well out of the contest.

Over the past two seasons the Cheetahs have effectively punched above their weight by reaching the knockouts, especially considering they are an invitational team and are unable to play in SA, with their ‘home base’ in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

As long as they don’t play regular top class rugby in an international competition, they will unfortunately be stuck in the same rut every year, battling in the Challenge Cup while trying to impress in the Currie Cup.