Bulls lead way at halfway stage of 2024 Currie Cup

There are however several teams not far behind in the chase to finish top of the pile.

The Bulls’ Stravino Jacobs looks on during their match against the Cheetahs. Picture: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images

They may not have won the United Rugby Championship title this season, but the Bulls were arguably one of the best teams in the competition, and now they are also well on their way to contesting for the Currie Cup in 2024.

While the make up of the teams are quite different, with several URC players not taking part in the Currie Cup competition and the side also coached by a different man, the Bulls are the same all-powerful unit, and lead the way at the halfway mark of the competition.

With four wins and one draw so far they have 21 points, followed by the Cheetahs, Lions and Pumas, who all have 18 points.

Chasing pack

Western Province (13) and the Sharks (12) are not far behind, while it seems only Griquas (eight) and the Griffons (two) are out of the running to make the semi-finals at this stage.

The Bulls and Cheetahs, who’ve faced off in a few finals in the last several years, drew 34-all on Friday in a thrilling match, which also saw Springbok back Canan Moodie return to the field after a lengthy injury.

The draw in Bloemfontein was not the only draw of the weekend. The Pumas and Sharks, who’ve turned their season around somewhat since the URC, also played to a draw on Saturday, this time 44-all in Mbombela.

Western Province, who like the majority of the URC franchises, are utilising several junior players during the Currie Cup to grow their depth and give much needed rest to the senior men, hit back with a 39-17 win at home to the Griffons, who the week before had pushed the Cheetahs close. The men from Welkom are still searching for their first win of the season.

And in the final game of the round, played in Kimberley on Sunday, the home team’s struggles in the top flight continued when they went down 36-28 to the Lions – their fourth defeat of the campaign.

The big match this coming weekend is the clash between Western Province and the Cheetahs in the Cape. The home team will be out for revenge after the men from Bloemfontein won their first round clash 37-17 at home.

Fixtures

Saturday

Lions v Pumas 3pm; Bulls v Griffons 5.05pm; WP v Cheetahs 7.10pm

Sunday

Sharks v Griquas 3pm