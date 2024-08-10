Super Saturday set for Currie Cup round six

The Lions host the Pumas, the Bulls take on the Griffons and Western Province welcome the Cheetahs, all on Saturday.

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 02: Carl Wegner of the Toyota Free State Cheetahs during the Carling Currie Cup, Premier Division match between Toyota Cheetahs and Vodacom Bulls at Toyota Stadium on August 02, 2024 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)

The sixth round of this year’s Currie Cup competition will see a Super Saturday battled out with three of the four weekend matches taking place on the day.

In the early afternoon game at Ellis Park a fierce battle is expected to be waged between the third on the log Lions and fourth placed Pumas.

The Lions and Pumas are both locked on 18 points, along with the second placed Cheetahs, with just points difference separating them, so it will be crucial to pick up a win to try and move up the table, while a loss will see them slip behind the pace setters.

The Pumas will also likely be out for revenge after they suffered a humiliating 75-21 home defeat against the Lions in Mbombela last month, while the hosts will hope to put in a similar performance.

The late afternoon kick-off sees the unbeaten table topping Bulls up against the rock bottom Griffons in what should a straightforward win for the competitions in-form team.

The Bulls may look to freshen their squad up a bit, but having thumped the Griffons 52-10 in Welkom earlier in the tournament, they should have no trouble picking up another big win at home.

Cheetahs v Province

The evening match sees the Cheetahs travel to Cape Town for a tricky clash against Western Province.

Although the Cheetahs managed to beat Province 37-17 in Bloemfontein last month, they were pushed hard in the first half and early in the second before pulling away and they should be in for a stiffer challenge at the Cape Town Stadium.

“We will have to see what type of game it is depending on the weather we get, because it seems to change every 15 minutes at the moment. But they are a team that likes to throw the ball around, which we also do, so it should be a good game,” said Cheetahs coach Isak van der Westhuizen.

“If you have a look at the composition of the log everyone is close to each other. So every opportunity you get you have to take it.”

The other game on the weekend sees the Sharks battle it out against the Griquas at Kings Park in Durban on Sunday afternoon.

It is a crucial match for both teams as they are languishing in the bottom half of the table and desperately need a win to try and keep their playoff hopes alive.

The hosts will also be eager to gain some revenge as they Griquas only win so far this season came at home against the Sharks last month.

Currie Cup Fixtures

Saturday

Lions v Pumas – 3pm

Bulls v Griffons – 5:05pm

Western Province v Cheetahs – 7:10pm

Sunday

Sharks v Griquas – 3pm