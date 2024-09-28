Bulls newcomers straight into URC action against Edinburgh

The Bulls were runners-up last season, and will be hoping to go one step further in 2024/25.

In the absence of new co-captains Ruan Nortje and Elrigh Louw, hooker Akker van der Merwe will lead the Bulls in their opening game of the new United Rugby Championship season, against Edinburgh at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Coach Jake White on Friday named the two rising Springbok stars Nortje and Louw, who are still on Rugby Championship duty in Mbombela this weekend, as his team’s leaders for the 2024/25 season, taking over from Marcell Coetzee.

New faces in team

However, it will be veteran Van der Merwe who’ll take charge on Saturday in a team that includes several new faces since last season when the Bulls finished URC runners-up, after going down to Franco Smith’s Glasgow Warriors at Loftus in the final.

Alulutho Tshakweni is a newcomer at loosehead prop, while Cobus Wiese, brother of Bok star Jasper, will pack down at No 5 lock, and former Stormers man Nama Xaba will wear the No 6 jersey.

In the backs, Jaco van der Walt will start the Bulls’ campaign at No 10, while Sebastian de Klerk gets a run on the left wing, while in midfield Chris Barend Smit will team up with Stedman Gans. David Kriel, who starred in the centres last year, will run out at fullback.

White will be hoping his side can get off to a strong start, following their disappointment of missing out on a place in the Currie Cup final, and the fact they went down at home in last year’s URC grand finale.

The likes of Louw, Nortje, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Willie le Roux and Gerhard Steenekamp will only be back from national duty next week. Johan Grobbelaar, who was only released from the Bok squad on Wednesday, will play off the bench on Saturday.

New leaders

White explained his reasoning behind naming Nortje and Louw as his two captains for the season.

“We have seen great leadership capabilities in both Ruan and Elrigh last season, which we are excited to see heading into the new season. The two of them will form a dynamic partnership as co-captains which will do our environment well,” said the Bulls boss.

He added replacing 33-year-old Coetzee, who’ll stay part of the Bulls set-up and also play off the bench this weekend, was simple succession planning.

“Marcell has been a phenomenal captain over the past few seasons,” said White.

“He has embodied the values of the badge, leading from the front in all spheres and we expect to see him continue to lead and mentor the younger guys because he is still an important part of our team. The appointment of different leaders is not an indictment on him but the team’s succession strategy which is normal in professional sport.”