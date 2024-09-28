Time for Sharks to deliver in URC … starting with clash against Connacht

John Plumtree has a star-studded squad to pick from and will want to perform far better than last time out when they managed just four wins in 18 matches.

The time has come to live up to the hype.

That is what Sharks fans will be saying ahead of the team’s entry into the fourth edition of the United Rugby Championship, starting with an away match against Connacht in Galway on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.35pm.

Having won two big trophies in the last five months – the Challenge Cup as well as the Currie Cup – the Durbanites will now want to deliver on the main stage, the URC, and later on in the Champions Cup as well.

Much is expected of the John Plumtree’s side, especially with the New Zealander back in charge and the squad packed with World Cup-winning Springboks, including Siya Kolisi, who is back in black after a short stint with Racing 92 in France.

Quality depth

Also, the Sharks have recruited a number of exciting young players, among them Emmanuel Tshituka, who joins his brother Vincent, in Durban and Jordan Hendrikse, whose brother, Jaden is also a Sharks player; both from the Lions. Flyhalf Siya Masuku will also hope to kick on from his late season form from last time out after joining the Durban side from the Cheetahs.

The Sharks only won four of their 18 URC matches last season to finish 14th on the points table so need a big improvement this time around.

“I was just really proud of the boys,” said Plumtree after last week’s Currie Cup final victory. “They showed the never-give-up attitude we have tried to instill in them.”

While the match against Connacht will be the Sharks’ first of the new campaign, the Irish side got off to a narrow 33-35 defeat by Munster away last weekend, so they’ll be out to get back on the winning track this weekend.

While Plumtree will have to wait a bit before being able to call on the likes of Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Jaden Hendrikse, Lukhanyo Am, Aphelele Fassi and Makazole Mapimpi, he still has a powerful squad to send into action on Saturday.

Vincent Tshituka will lead a side that also includes props Ntuthuko Mchunu and Ruan Dreyer, and centre Andre Esterhuizen, while Trevor Nyakane will play off the bench. Lock Jason Jenkins will make his debut in the No 4 jersey.

Ethan Hooker and Jurenzo Julius are two exciting future stars who’ll play on the wing and at centre respectively this weekend.