Bulls say goodbye to forwards coach Russell Winter

By Sports Reporter

Former Lions captain, Stormers forwards coach and most recently Bulls assistant coach Russell Winter has left his job with the Pretoria-based team.

Winter is on his way to Japan to join Kubota Spears, following three and half seasons with the Bulls.

Under director of rugby Jake White, Winter helped coach the Bulls to two Currie Cup crowns as well as the Super Rugby Unlocked title, while the team also played in the URC final in 2022.

Overseas team

“Leaving the Bulls is not easy, but it is a decision that I had to make because the Kubota Spears present the opportunity for me to take my long-term coaching goals a level up in the sense that it is a franchise that is based abroad,” said Winter.

“I will treasure the relationships made with all the players, management and fans the most because they made the early mornings and late nights all worth it. Loftus is a special place and I am confident that our paths will cross again in the future.”

Winter added: “I wish the team, the franchise and all the heroes in the background all of the very best for the future and I know there are some wonderful things that lie ahead for this franchise.”

White thanked Winter for his contributions to the Bulls and said: “He has been a tremendous addition to our coaching staff. His experience and knowledge of the game has been a tremendous offering for our players and for the success that we have all enjoyed.

“It is never easy to say goodbye to colleagues but in the same breath he has a wonderful opportunity and I wish him all the best in Japan. What an incredible country and people that he is going to, I am confident that he will get something out of his time there as much as the people will, Japan is a wonderful place for rugby.”