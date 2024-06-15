Bulls v Leinster URC semi-final: 10 men who could light up Loftus

Several international Test players will be in action in what should be a match of the highest quality.

The Bulls host Leinster in a United Rugby Championship semi-final at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon at 4pm, with the winner to take on either Munster or Glasgow Warriors in the final.

Here are the 10 men we believe have the ability to swing the Loftus semifinal their team’s way.

BULLS

Wilco Louw

When Bulls mentor Jake White was asked what was behind their improved scrum this season he simply said “Wilco Louw”. Indeed, the 140kg prop has been the anchor of the Bulls’ scrum this season.

The experienced Louw has brought stability to the Bulls’ pack at scrum time, with his maturity coming through in all 17 games he has played this season.

His scrummaging prowess makes him a vital cog for the Bulls. This weekend the Bulls will be up against a world-class Leinster front row, and if they are to come out on top, Louw needs to be at his best.

Akker van der Merwe

Hooker Akker van der Merwe’s impact this season has been massive; whether he’s been in the starting XV or coming from the bench, he’s proved to be an influential figure throughout their campaign.

His biggest contribution, somewhat surprisingly, has been the tries he’s scored.

The 32-year-old has scored 12 tries in the URC this term, and be sure the Bulls will look to him to add to his tally against Leinster.

With the Bulls having the best lineout in the URC, Van der Merwe has scored a number of tries from the driving maul and you can be sure he’ll be looking to do more of the same against the men from Ireland.

Akker van der Merwe. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Johan Goosen

If the Bulls are to advance to the URC final, they will need the mercurial Johan Goosen to have his kicking boots on.

When it comes to knockout rugby where the margins are small, a reliable goal kicker is paramount, as we saw at the World Cup last year. In Goosen the Bulls have a reliable kicker, but things can change when the pressure is on, and it will be on Saturday.

Goosen though has enjoyed a good season, having played regularly and seemingly injury-free. The Leinster game, which will be played at Test level intensity, is an opportunity for Goosen to show he’s a big game player.

David Kriel

As the Bulls are without Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie this weekend, there will be a lot of expectation on David Kriel to provide the X-factor against Leinster.

Kriel, who’s found a permanent spot in the midfield this season, has been one of the standout performers for the Bulls this campaign, by creating and scoring tries. He has shown on several occasions he can produce moments of brilliance that can win games.

The semi-final with Leinster has been dubbed as a Springbok trial for Kriel by the Bulls. The utility back will want to produce the best performance of his career as eyes from the Boks will be watching him.

David Kriel. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Willie le Roux

Veteran fullback Willie le Roux showed off his experience last weekend when he controlled the final minutes in the quarter-final against Benetton, making sure the Bulls closed out the game.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner will once again be needed to show his experience and game management skills against Leinster. The onus will be on Le Roux to provide guidance from fullback and help to dictate the feel of the game.

His kicking game, ability under the high ball and distribution as a first reviver will be important. Le Roux will also need to be on point defensively against Leinster.

LEINSTER

Dan Sheehan

Dan Sheehan has become one of the best hookers in the world over the past few years and the Irish international will play a crucial role in Leinster’s semifinal clash against the Bulls. His throwing at the lineouts is going to have to be pinpoint with them up against a strong Bulls second row, and his play at the rucks and mauls will also have to be top notch to help his team get the upper hand.

Having dotted down five times for Leinster already this campaign, his try scoring ability is also important for his side and could come in clutch.

Tadhg Furlong

The Irish international prop will be looking to wage war against a massive Bulls front row in the semifinal.

Furlong will be the spearhead of an all-Irish front row that will be looking to give their backline the best possible attacking platform in the match. Up against in-form Bulls prop Gerhard Steenekamp, who is expected to be in the Springbok picture, Furlong will also be looking to lay down a marker ahead of Ireland’s tour of South Africa next month.

His wealth of experience will also be vital for his team in tricky conditions on the Highveld.

Tadhg Furlong. Picture: Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

Caelen Doris

The Irish eighthman will be looking to put in another commanding performance for Leinster as they chase their first final appearance in the URC. Leinster were the dominant force in the previous iterations of the competition, but have been knocked out in the semis in the first two URC seasons and Doris will be desperate to help them get over the line.

His massive ball carrying ability and huge work rate at the breakdown will be integral in giving his team go forward in the match. His experience will also be very important with him up against young Cameron Hanekom.

Jamison Gibson-Park

Having developed into one of the best scrumhalves in world rugby, Irish international Jamison Gibson-Park will be aiming to be the spark that gets Leinster to the final.

A lot of Leinster’s best attacking play starts and ends with the nippy Gibson-Park, who scores and assists tries on the regular while giving his backline very quick service. His kicking game is also going to need to be on point as Leinster will want to put the hosts under pressure by testing them under the high ball and pinning them back in their own territory.

Jamison Gibson-Park. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Garry Ringrose

The Leinster co-captain is back from injury and chomping at the bit to get back into the thick of things and he will be looking to put in a statement performance against the Bulls.

Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde said Ringrose has been like a coiled spring, and with Ireland’s tour of South Africa looming in a few weeks he will be eager to prove that he is fully fit and back to his best.

A huge performance in the semifinal against the hosts on the Highveld would be the perfect way to do that and show he is ready to return.