Cameron Hanekom ready to achieve Bok dream: ‘It still feels unreal’

The young and versatile loose forward is able to play in every position in the back row.

Cameron Hanekom during a training session with the Boks on tour of the UK. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Cameron Hanekom can’t wait to face Wales on Saturday at Principality Stadium, where the uncapped youngster is ready to make his mark across the Springbok back row.

The Bulls loose forward is set to become the 12th Bok to make his Test debut in 2024 if he features off the bench in Cardiff. He is one of seven personnel changes to the team that beat England at Twickenham last week.

Having been overlooked earlier this year for the July Tests and Rugby Championship, Hanekom is finally getting his chance in the green and gold jumper.

‘Dream’

Speaking on Tuesday after being named in the Bok match-day 23 for South Africa’s season finale, the 22-year-old is relishing his opportunity on the big stage.

“It’s obviously been a dream since I was a youngster to play for the Springboks, and to have the dream become a reality on Saturday is unbelievable,” he told reporters.

“It still feels unreal at the moment, it will probably sink in fully when I’m out there in the stadium. It just shows that your hard work does pay off at the end of the day.

“I’m very grateful for it and really privileged to be here, and I’ll take the opportunity with both hands.”

Back row options

Hanekom offers Rassie Erasmus a few options at loose forward as the former Junior Springbok can play No 6, 7 and 8, and will be valuable with two locks on the bench.

On his versatility and role this week, Hanekom adds, “It depends where I’ll be needed, I’m focusing on all three positions actually.

“Coach Rassie says I’m also a lineout option, so I’ll be able to slot in anywhere and make a positive contribution to the team.”

The Ceres-born Hanekom is eligible to play for the Welsh through his grandmother, who was born and raised in Wales, but the Paarl Boys’ High old boy reiterated where his allegiance lies.

“It never crossed my mind, it was honestly more the media that speculated about it,” he said.

“Since I was a young boy I’ve always dreamed of playing for the Springboks … It’s always been the dream.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.