Boks change front row as Ox rested for Wales Test, four squad members sent home

The Boks will also be without Pieter-Steph du Toit, who returned home on Monday already.

Wilco Louw will start a second Test in a row after being drafted into the Springbok starting team late Wednesday, following the withdrawal from the side of Ox Nche.

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus has opted to rest Nche for Saturday’s final match of the world champions’ tour of the UK this month after the 2023 World Cup winning loosehead prop injured his leg in the win against England at Twickenham last Saturday.

Louw will pack down at tighthead, where he started last week, with Thomas du Toit shifting from tighthead to loosehead prop, in place of Nche.

The Bok bench remains unchanged from how it was named on Tuesday afternoon.

‘High work-rate’

Louw played his 15th Test for the Boks last week after last featuring in the green and gold in 2021, and his inclusion in the starting lineup will see him play his second match in a row on the tour.

“Ox has been a key player for us this season and, given his high work-rate over the last few months, we opted to rest him for this clash,” said Erasmus.

“Wilco started last week’s match, and he’s been training well this week, so it makes sense to include him in the starting team and move Thomas to loosehead prop.

“It also maintains the consistency we have in the front row among the replacements.”

Four players sent home

Erasmus also revealed that four players who were not included in the matchday squad for teh Wales Test would return home on Wednesday night to spend time with their families before returning to their respective clubs and franchises for URC and Champions and Challenge Cup action.

Utility forward Pieter-Steph du Toit, who is nursing a shoulder niggle, returned home on Monday, while the other four players returning home are Kwagga Smith (loose forward), Lukhanyo Am (centre), Andre Esterhuizen (centre) and Makazole Mapimpi (wing).

“We gave a few players who are not playing the option to remain in camp or return home to spend quality time with their families, while at the same time ensuring that we have enough depth in the squad to cover all the positions in case we suffer injuries before the match,” said Erasmus. “So, we are confident that we all well covered in the event that anything should happen before the game.”

Updated Springbok team to face Wales in Cardiff:

Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse, Jasper Wiese, Elrigh Louw, Siya Kolisi, Franco Mostert, Jean Kleyn, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Thomas du Toit. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, RG Snyman, Cameron Hanekom, Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard