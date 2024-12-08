Challenge Cup: Cheetahs draw, Lions lose in Wales

It was not an ideal start to the 2024/25 Challenge Cup season for the two South African sides.

Nico Steyn of the Lions in action against Ospreys. Picture: Chris Fairweather/Gallo Images

A second-string Lions team suffered a major setback in their quest to win the Challenge Cup trophy this season and perhaps quality for the Champions Cup as they went down to Welsh side Ospreys 32-14 in Llanelli on Sunday evening.

The Lions were outgunned in most areas by the Ospreys and it didn’t even help the men from Joburg that the match was played at a neutral venue, home of the Scarlets.

Storm Darragh had caused structural damage at the Swansea Stadium, so the match was relocated to Parc y Scarlets, in Llanelli.

Lions outgunned

While Franco Marais scored an early try for the Lions, which was converted by Sam Francis, the Welsh side hit back with a converted try and two penalties to lead 13-7 at the break.

A bunch of errors at the start of the second half by the young Lions team, which was almost entirely changed from the week before when they played in the URC, allowed Ospreys to score two tries and charge into a commanding 25-7 lead.

The Lions though kept fighting, with captain on the day, scrumhalf Nico Steyn, leading the way, and right at the end, centre Erich Cronje found his way over the tryline, the strong Ospreys defence finally being breached.

Ospreys though would score a fourth try at the death to record a big win for the Welsh side.

The Lions will hope for a better showing and a positive result in their next game, at home at Ellis Park this coming weekend, when French side, Pau, visit Joburg.

Cheetahs draw in Amsterdam

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs drew their opening match 20-all against French side Perpignan, played at the Cheetahs’ “home ground” at the NRCA Stadium in Amsterdam.

Antoine Aucagne kicked a last-gasp penalty to ensure the draw, after the Cheetahs had earlier scored three tries by No 8 Jeandre Rudolph, hooker Louis van der Westhuizen and replacement flanker Daniel Maartens. Flyhalf Ethan Wentzel added five points with the boot.

For Perpignan, Aucagne scored a try and kicked a conversion and a penalty to complement tries from winger Seta Toganiyadrava and outside center Job Poulet.

The Cheetahs face Cardiff Rugby in round two this coming Saturday.