Challenge Cup result: Jasper the hero as Cheetahs edge Zebre

The Cheetahs complete the pool phase of their campaign at Lyon on Saturday.

Replacement fullback Cohen Jasper scored a try after the siren as the Cheetahs overhauled Zebre in a thrilling EPCR Challenge Cup clash in Amsterdam on Sunday.

The lead changed hands seven times a match that featured a 35-minute dry spell in the second half, but Jasper’s try in the 81st minute sealed a 22-18 victory that keeps the Cheetahs in the running for a place in the playoffs with one round of pool matches to go.

Late Jasper try wins it for the Cheetahs

Zebre led 18-17 for the final 35 minutes of the match, and looked like they had done enough to win when – despite the Cheetahs building phases 30 metres from the tryline – flyhalf Ethan Wentzel opted for a mindless, low-percentage chip into the Zebre 22. Fortunately for him, replacement scrumhalf Jandre Nel raced after the kick and somehow won it back inside the five-metre line, from where it was sent through the hands and Jasper scored for the win.

The tourists fought to a 17-11 lead at the brought, tries from fullback Michael Annies and No 8 Jeandre Rudolph converted by flyhalf Ethan Wentzel who also kicked a penalty to negate Zebre’s scoring via a Simone Gesi try and a penalty each from flyhalf Giovanni Montemauri and scrumhalf Thomas Dominguez.

Hooker Tommaso di Bartolomeo crashed over four minutes after the restart, Dominguez adding the extras to put the hosts into a one-point lead that they held beyond regulation time when Jasper turned hero.

The Cheetahs complete the pool phase of their campaign at Lyon on Saturday while Zebre’s search for victory gets one final opportunity when they host Perpignan on Sunday. They will be cheering for Zebre against Perpignan who are in fourth place ahead of the Cheetahs in Pool 1 by a points-difference of just two points.

