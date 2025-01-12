Lions ‘disappointed’ after Montpellier beating, turn attention to Dragons

The Lions were found wanting in several areas and conceded a number of tries.

The Lions will hope a return to Ellis Park this weekend will help get them back to winning ways. Picture: Gallo Images

The Lions have it all to do this coming weekend if they are to stay in the race to make the Challenge Cup knockout rounds when they host the Dragons in a round four clash in Joburg.

This after the Lions crashed to a 28-5 round three defeat to French side Montpellier on Saturday. The home team scored four tries to the one by the visitors.

The result has left the Lions in fifth place in the six-team pool with five points from their three games so far. They have won win behind them (against Pau) and the two defeats, against Montpellier, and earlier in the competition, Ospreys.

While a largely second-string Lions team fought bravely against the French team, they were found wanting in several areas.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen said Montpellier’s speed and general better play was simply too good for the Lions.

‘Not clinical enough’

“It like we were a team that hadn’t played in two weeks,” said Van Rooyen after the match.

“Montpellier’s line speed was good, they didn’t give us any space or allow us to build any momentum and maybe we were too flat. We couldn’t play.

“I thought we were a bit better in the second half and we felt we were in it. But they were good on first phase, they played a nice off-loading game and it was just hard for us to settle, or get a grip on the game.

“We created a few opportunities, but couldn’t finish. We were a bit rusty I suppose and just generally not clinical enough. It’s a disappointed change room. We let ourselves down.”

The Lions will now return home and look to the Dragons game to get back on track. According to Van Rooyen this weekend’s result is “non-negotiable”.

“We have to get home, recover well and hopefully get back on the horse quickly,” said the Lions boss.

“It’s a non-negotiable (to win) this coming week if we want to get into the round of 16.”

A more full-strength Lions team is expected to take on the Dragons, familiar opponents from the United Rugby Championship.