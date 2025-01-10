Champions, Challenge Cup competitions: All the team news

It's a big weekend for the SA sides, who're up against some serious opponents in either Europe or at home.

Nizaam Carr will lead the Bulls against Castres on Saturday. Picture: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images

All five South African franchises are in action in either the top-tier Champions Cup or second-tier Challenge Cup this weekend.

It is round three for all the teams, who’re in action either Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

The Bulls, Sharks and Stormers will be gunning for wins in the Champions Cup, while the Cheetahs and Lions are in action in the Challenge Cup.

Here then is all the match and team news.

Champions Cup

Stormers v Sale, Saturday, Cape Town, 3pm

The Stormers will field a new-look midfield pairing on Saturday in Wandisle Simelane and rookie Jonathan Roche, while Ben Loader is back on the wing. The match will also see the return to action of Evan Roos.

The Capetonians are nought from two matches, having lost to Toulon at home and Harlequins away.

Team: Warrick Gelant, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Wandisile Simelane, Jonathan Roche, Ben Loader, Manie Libbok, Stefan Ungerer, Marcel Theunissen, Dave Ewers, Deon Fourie, JD Schickerling, Salmaan Moerat (capt), Frans Malherbe, JJ Kotze, Sti Sithole. Bench: Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouché, Ruben van Heerden, Evan Roos, Paul de Villiers, Paul de Wet, Jean-Luc du Plessis.

Sharks v Toulouse, Saturday, Durban, 5.15pm

Coach John Plumtree has named 10 Springboks in his starting Sharks team for the clash against French giants and defending champions, Toulouse. Siya Kolisi will captain the team in Eben Etzebeth’s absence.

Other players not available include Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Grant Williams and Lukhanyo Am. Hakeen Kunene will make his debut at fullback in this competition.

The Sharks are fourth in pool one with one win and one defeat so far.

Team: Hakeem Kunene, Yaw Penxe, Ethan Hooker, Francois Venter, Makazole Mapimpi, Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse, Siya Kolisi (capt), Emmanuel Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi, Jason Jenkins, Corne Rahl, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Dylan Richardson, Ruan Dreyer, Trevor Nyakane, Jeandre Labuschagne, Vincent Tshituka, Nick Hatton, Bradley Davids, Jurenzo Julius,

Castres Olympique v Bulls, Saturday, Castres, 10pm

Coach Jake White has named a weakened Bulls team for the match in France, with several Springbok World Cup winners missing from the lineup. Nizaam Carr will lead the side from No 8.

The Bulls are fifth in pool three with two defeats from two matches — losses suffered against Northampton Saints and Saracens.

Team: Henry Immelman, Sibongile Novuka, Katlego Letebele, Chris Barend Smit, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Boeta Chamberlain. Bernard van der Linde, Nizaam Carr (capt), Celimpilo Gumede, Nama Xaba, Sintu Manjezi, JF van Heerden, Mornay Smith, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Alulutho Tshakweni. Bench: Joe van Zyl, Dylan Smith, Sebastian Lombard, Deon Slabbert, Corne Beets, Keagan Johannes, Jaco van der Walt, Cornel Smit

Challenge Cup

Montpellier v Lions, Saturday, Montpellier, 7.30pm

Lions boss Ivan van Rooyen has handed a debut to Kelly Mpeku on the right wing, while Springbok Quan Horn returns from injury to play at fullback. Marius Louw will captain the side.

The Lions are one from two and lie fourth in pool two. They lost to Ospreys away and beat Pau at home in mid December.

Team: Quan Horn, Kelly Mpeku, Erich Cronje, Marius Louw (capt), Edwill van der Merwe, Sam Francis, Nico Steyn, Francke Horn, Izan Esterhuizen, WJ Steenkamp, Ruan Delport, Etienne Oosthuizen, ASenathi Ntlabakanye, Juan Schoeman. Bench: PJ Botha, Morgan Naude, Conraad van Vuuren, Darrien Landsberg, Ruhan Straeuli, JC Pretorius, Sanele Nohamba, Rynhardt Jonker

Cheetahs v Zebre, Sunday, Amsterdam, 3pm

Bloemfontein’s Cheetahs are at home in Amsterdam for their clash with Italian side Zebre. They’ve so far lost once and drawn once — to Cardiff Rugby and Perpignan respectively, and will be keen to get a win under the belt.

Coach Izak van der Westhuizen has picked his best team for the match, though Teboho Mohoje is missing due to injury.

Team: Michael Annies, Munier Hartzenberg, Carel-Jan Coetzee, Ali Mgijima, Prince Nkabinde, Ethan Wentzel, Ruben de Haas, Jeandré Rudolph, Friedle Olivier, Daniel Maartens, Victor Sekekete (capt), Pieter Janse van Vuren, Aranos Coetzee, Louis van der Westhuizen, Hencus van Wyk. Bench: Vernon Paulo, Corne Fourie, Laurence Victor, Pierre-Raymond Uys, Sisonke Vumazonke, Litha Nkula, Jandrè Nel, Cohen Jasper