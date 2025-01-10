Bulls halfback pairing happy to switch around, play wherever needed

Bulls flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain and scrumhalf Keagan Johannes spoke candidly about Johannes' ambitions to play at 10 again.

Boeta Chamberlain and Keagan Johannes have spent much of their rugby careers playing in different and each other’s positions before finding their current roles as a halfback pairing at the Bulls.

While scrumhalf Johannes is open about his ambitions of playing at flyhalf again, his teammate only supports him in this.

The pair spoke candidly and good-humouredly when they addressed media ahead of the Bulls’ all-important game against Castres Olympique in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

Playing in France in front of a small but vocal crowd of 12,500, the Bulls are on a three-game losing streak and could very well fail to progress further in the tournament if they lose this game and other fixtures play out unfavourably.

They sit fifth in pool 3, only above Stade Français due to point difference.

Bulls pair happy wherever they are play

Between discussing how every player understands the importance of the fixture – though stressing they are going back to basics and not putting unnecessary pressure on themselves – the two players discussed their own positional dynamics.

Chamberlain has played a lot of rugby at fullback instead of flyhalf, which is his original position. When asked if he was as comfortable playing at 10 as he was growing up he said he was.

“I think the only thing that is a bit different is the number of people who play in front of me.” He said it helps to have quality players around him to encourage him when he is unsure of a call.

Johannes joked he would only play flyhalf again if Chamberlain allowed him to. “I have expressed my feeling about playing 10. If the opportunity is there to play 10 I will put my hand up and play for the team,” he said.

However, he would play wherever he was needed. “I will be a team player and do my best wherever I am picked.”

Johannes has ‘more than enough talent’ for flyhalf – Chamberlain

That said, Chamberlain argued Johannes has more than enough talent to play at flyhalf for the Bulls.

They said the backline will have to adapt to the weather and game conditions that arise during the match in France.

“Our basics will be very important especially because of the weather,” Johannes said.

“I feel like all of us are fine with adapting to it and it is nothing we haven’t seen before. So we will stick to the basics and to what we learn and prepare through the week. Then we will be fine.”