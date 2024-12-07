Champions Cup: Bulls, Sharks, Stormers in tricky opening fixtures

Several Springbok players will be in action in the first round of the competition this weekend.

Ox Nche and Trevor Nyakane will form part of an all-Bok Sharks front row against Exeter. Picture: Gallo Images

Bulls boss Jake White is hoping several experienced Springbok players will get his side across the line when they take on European powerhouse side, Saracens, in the opening round of this season’s Champions Cup in London on Saturday (7.30pm).

The Bulls have made their intentions clear this season; they want to win the United Rugby Championship as well as the Champions Cup, and have added several players to their squad to help them get the job done.

At this stage in the URC, the Bulls are in third spot with five wins from six games, but now they turn their attention to the Champions Cup and this weekend they take on mighty Saracens, former winners of the competition and one of the best teams in Europe.

Saracens, who are fourth in the English Premiership after seven games, will be tough opponents this weekend, but White will push several Bok stars into the action as he looks for a crucial away win.

Recent Bok performers such as Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Cameron Hanekom, Marco van Staden, Gerhard Steenekamp and Johan Grobbelaar, who’ll captain the side this weekend, will be in action.

Moodie will play at outside centre, next to David Kriel, with the wings Sebastian de Klerk and Devon Williams.

In total, eight Boks are in the Bulls starting team, with a further three on the bench, an indication White and Co are taking this game very seriously.

Sharks back their Boks

The Sharks meanwhile, who’re in action against Exeter Chiefs at home at pm, have opted to mix and match with their team selection.

Coach John Plumtree though has still picked 10 Springboks in his starting XV, with a further five on the bench.

Eben Etzebeth is back to lead the side after resting last weekend, while Jordan Hendrikse will start at flyhalf, with Siya Masuku on the bench. Trevor Nyakane is the preferred player at tighthead prop, while Siya Kolisi will continue in his role at No 8.

With Lukhanyo Am not available Ethan Hooker will wear the No 13 jersey with Eduan Keyter coming in on the wing.

The Sharks have built up some good confidence in recent weeks and are in sixth place on the URC log, while Exeter are in 10th and last place in the Premiership, without a win in seven matches.

Stormers in Gqeberha

The Stormers take on French side Toulon in Gqeberha, because of the Cape Town Sevens, and coach John Plumtree has decided to hand prop Neethling Fouche the captaincy, in place of the injured Dan du Plessis, with Manie Libbok at 10 and Willie Engelbrecht coming in at No 8.

Engelbrecht and hooker Joseph Dweba will both earn their 50th caps for the Stormers.

Seabelo Senatla will make his long-awaited return to action from the bench, after a career threatening car accident last May.