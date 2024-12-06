Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

1 minute read

6 Dec 2024

01:55 pm

Champions, Challenge Cup team news

All five SA teams are in action in round one.

Devon Williams

Devon Williams will feature for the Bulls against Saracens. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images

The Europe-based Champions Cup and second-tier Challenge Cup competitions get under way again this weekend, with a full round of fixtures.

In the top-tier Champions Cup, the Bulls, Sharks and Stormers will be in action Saturday, while in the Challenge Cup, the Lions and Cheetahs will be in action on Sunday.

Here is all the team news.

Bulls

The Pretoria side take on English team, Saracens, in London at 7.30pm Saturday. Hooker Johan Grobbelaar will captain the team that includes eight Springboks in the starting team and a further three on the bench.

Bulls team: Willie le Roux, Sebastian de Klerk, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Devon Williams, Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Cobus Wiese, Marco van Staden, JF van Heerden, Ruan Vermaak, Francois Klopper, Johan Grobbelaar (capt), Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Akker van der Merwe, Alulutho Tshakweni, Mornay Smith, Jannes Kirsten, Marcell Coetzee, Keagan Johannes, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Harold Vorster

More to follow …

Read more on these topics

Challenge Cup European Rugby Champions Cup

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Forget Dezemba, our politicians went on holiday long ago
Courts Zuma’s MK party suffers second legal blow in a week [VIDEO]
South Africa SA welcomes Amnesty report on Israel committing genocide in Gaza [VIDEO]
News Public Protector confirms investigation into Gayton McKenzie
Politics Zuma seeks political comeback as Ramaphosa’s leadership falters

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES