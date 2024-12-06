Champions, Challenge Cup team news

All five SA teams are in action in round one.

The Europe-based Champions Cup and second-tier Challenge Cup competitions get under way again this weekend, with a full round of fixtures.

In the top-tier Champions Cup, the Bulls, Sharks and Stormers will be in action Saturday, while in the Challenge Cup, the Lions and Cheetahs will be in action on Sunday.

Here is all the team news.

Bulls

The Pretoria side take on English team, Saracens, in London at 7.30pm Saturday. Hooker Johan Grobbelaar will captain the team that includes eight Springboks in the starting team and a further three on the bench.

Bulls team: Willie le Roux, Sebastian de Klerk, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Devon Williams, Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Cobus Wiese, Marco van Staden, JF van Heerden, Ruan Vermaak, Francois Klopper, Johan Grobbelaar (capt), Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Akker van der Merwe, Alulutho Tshakweni, Mornay Smith, Jannes Kirsten, Marcell Coetzee, Keagan Johannes, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Harold Vorster

More to follow …