Champions Cup result: Saracens too good for Bulls

The visitors in London managed to score just the one try in a difficult encounter.

Fergus Burke of Saracens tackles Devon Williams of the Bulls during their Champions Cup match on Saturday. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The Bulls failed to capitalise on a strong start as Saracens rallied to win their opening round Champions Cup clash in London on Saturday.

Second-half tries from Jamie George and Ben Earl extended the lead for Saracens, who made the best of inclement weather to triumph 27-5 at StoneX Stadium.

Storm Darragh brought hazardous conditions as both teams struggled to play an expansive game, with mounting handling errors forcing the contest into a set-piece battle.

Bulls try

Winger Sebastian de Klerk dotted down to open the Bulls account after a strong period of possession in the first 10 minutes.

Sarries gained confidence as the game progressed, with prop Rhys Carre bulldozing his way over the line to bring the home side level. New Zealand-born No 10 Fergus Burke put the hosts ahead from in front of the sticks, and they went into the break with a slim 8-5 lead.

Saracens took control in the third quarter through George and No 8 Tom Willis. Replacement flanker Earl crossed the whitewash before the final whistle to secure the victory.

The Bulls return to the Republic in round 2 of the EPCR competition when they host the Northampton Saints at Loftus Versfeld, while Saracens face Stade Francais in Paris next week.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.