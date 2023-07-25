Cheslin Kolbe hoping to tick Bok box against Pumas: A Test at Ellis Park

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

Springbok outside back Cheslin Kolbe is relishing the prospect of playing at Ellis Park against Argentina on Saturday as the pitch and conditions benefit his style of rugby.

The team that will run out at Ellis Park for the Rugby Championship match at the weekend will be announced at around midday on Tuesday and should Kolbe be in the matchday 23 it’ll mean he’s in line to play at the iconic stadium for the first time as a Springbok.

‘Will be fantastic’

“I haven’t had the opportunity to play at Ellis Park (for the Springboks), so if the opportunity to play comes at the weekend, it will definitely be fantastic,” Kolbe told the media during a press conference in Pretoria on Monday.

What makes Kolbe excited about playing at Ellis Park is how the ground is suited for running, attacking rugby, especially in the good dry conditions of a highveld winter.

“It’s a good pitch for the type of running rugby I like to play, it plays a big part,” said one of the try-scorers from the World Cup final in Japan four years ago.

“The pitch and conditions at the stadium are fantastic. I have a lot of good memories from playing there and a lot of tough ones as well. So yeah, I’ll look forward to it if and when that opportunity comes,” said the former Stormers man.

Execute properly

After the Bok backline’s hammering at the hands of the All Blacks in Auckland 10 days, Mzwandile Stick’s department will be out to redeem themselves against Los Pumas.

Kolbe said the Boks, and the backs especially, need to be more clinical and execute their plan to perfection as the men from South America will be difficult opponents.

“At Test level, you get one opportunity and that’s it … an opportunity that can either win or lose the game. We need to make sure that we are well prepared,” he said.

“There’s a plan and structures in place that the coaches have worked hard on through the week and we need to go out and implement it on the field.

“Argentina have been performing well in the last two weeks, they have shown what they can do.

“Their outside backs are guys who have been on the Sevens circuit and they bring quite a lot to the team in terms of energy and a bit of X-factor as well.

“So, for us, our main focus is making sure we know what is expected from us and what the plan is and making sure we don’t just execute it but we do it to the best of our ability.”

Kolbe is set to be joined in the back three on Saturday by Kurt-Lee Arendse (wing) and Willie le Roux at fullback, which is shaping up to potentially be the Boks’ first-choice 11-14-15 partnership.