Cobus Reinach joins Stormers: ‘I have a lot to offer’

The 34-year-old will bring a wealth of experience to the Cape-based team, having won two World Cup tournaments.

Springbok No 9 Cobus Reinach will next play for the Stormers. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Stormers have boosted their scrumhalf stocks by signing double World Cup winner, Cobus Reinach.

The World Cup winner from 2019 and 2023 will join the Cape team ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Reinach, who previously played for the Sharks in South Africa before heading to Europe where he represented Northampton Saints before joining Montpellier, has picked up 39 Test caps for the Boks.

‘Fit in seamlessly’

Director of Rugby at the Stormers, John Dobson, said that Reinach’s profile fits perfectly with the style of play that the Stormers are known for.

“Cobus has proven himself a threat at the highest level of the game and we are expecting him to fit in seamlessly here.

“He is a double World Cup winner and his considerable experience will be vital as we develop the next generation of young talent, with the likes of Imad Khan and Asad Moos set to benefit greatly from working closely with him.

“His attacking abilities are well-known, but he is also a player with great rugby IQ, and given his knowledge of European conditions and opposition he will provide plenty of value on and off the pitch,” he said.

The 34-year-old effectively replaces another Springbok No 9, Herschel Jantjies, who will leave the Stormers at the end of the current season for French club Bayonne. Reinach will likely compete with current first-choice scrumhalf Paul de Wet for the No 9 jersey next season.

‘Great brand of rugby’

Reinach said that he is thrilled to be returning to South Africa to play for the Stormers.

“It will obviously be great for my family and I to return home, but what is just as exciting for me is to join a team playing such a great brand of rugby.

“I know a lot of the Stormers players well and I feel that I have a lot to offer within their game model, so I am looking forward to connecting with my new teammates and coaches when I move down to Cape Town at the end of the season,” he said.