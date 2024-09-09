CONFIRMED: Siya Kolisi returns to the Sharks: ‘It is time to come home’

'We have missed South Africa and it is time to come home,' said the Bok captain.

Siya Kolisi will turn out for the Sharks again following his ending of his contract with French club, Racing 92.

This was confirmed by the Durban-based franchise on Monday morning, following Racing confirming late Sunday that Kolisi had decided to end his three-year deal after just one year to return to South Africa.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain will run out for the Sharks again once he has completed his duties as Springboks captain.

Kolisi previously played for the Sharks in 2022 and 2023, after representing the Stormers and Western Province for many years before that.

“Siya is an influential player, whose leadership and passion is known and celebrated across the globe,” said Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell.

“We are glad that he has chosen to return to Durban and don the black and white jersey once again. The positive influence he has on young players and the high standards that he sets for himself and those around him, is beneficial to any team he is part of. Off the field, the immense contribution that he makes can never be underestimated.”

Kolisi thanked the Sharks and Racing 92 for making his move back to South Africa possible.

“My family and I have enjoyed a wonderful year abroad that has given us cherished memories. We have missed South Africa though and it is time to come home. I would like to thank Racing 92 for accommodating my request to return home and for the exciting opportunity they gave me to play abroad. It is a great club steeped in tradition with an impressive group of players, who I can now call brothers for life.

“I am excited to be returning to Durban to re-join the Sharks. My family and I love Durban and its people, and I cannot wait to run out onto the park at Kings Park during the 2024/2025 rugby season.”

Kolisi, 33, led the Boks to World Cup glory in 2019 and 2023 and he is currently still the national team captain. The Boks are currently unbeaten in the Rugby Championship after four games, having beaten the Wallabies twice in Australia, and beaten the All Blacks twice in South Africa. Their next assignment is a date with Argentina in Santiago and then in Mbombela a week later.