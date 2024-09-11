Currie Cup semi-finals: All you need to know

The two home teams this weekend will be the Lions and Bulls.

The Lions will host the Cheetahs in one of two Currie Cup semi-finals this weekend. Picture: Gallo Images

The semi-finals of the 2024 edition of the Currie Cup take place this weekend, with the two matches happening in Joburg and Pretoria on Saturday.

In the first semi-final, at Ellis Park, the Lions (first on the points table) will host the Cheetahs (fourth), while in the second semi-final, at Loftus Versfeld, the Bulls (second on the points table) will welcome the Sharks (third).

In the regular season, the Lions won nine of their 10 games, with one loss, for 43 points, followed by the Bulls, who won seven games, with two losses and one draw, for 38 points.

The third-placed Sharks won six games, lost three and drew one, for 35 points, while the Cheetahs, who finished fourth, won five matches, lost four and drew one, for 30 points.

The four teams who finished out of the knockout places were the Griquas (fifth, 24 points), Pumas (sixth, 24 points), Western Province (seventh, 20 points) and Griffons (eighth, three points).

The top points-scorer in the regular season was the Pumas’ Clinton Swart, while the leading try-scorer was Renzo du Plessis of the Lions.

Currie Cup semi-final information:

Semi-final 1: Lions v Cheetahs

Venue: Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Date: Saturday 14 September

Time: 2.30pm

TV: SS Rugby

Semi-final 2: Bulls v Sharks

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Date: Saturday 14 September

Time: 5pm

TV: SS Rugby