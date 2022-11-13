Feinberg-Mngomezulu replaces injured Fassi in SA ‘A’ squad

Sports Reporter

Utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will travel to Bristol in England on Sunday with South Africa ‘A’ head coach Mzwandile Stick as backline cover for their clash against the Bristol Bears on Thursday at Ashton Gate, following the news that utility back Aphelele Fassi has been ruled out due to injury.

Fassi suffered an ankle injury in the team’s 28-14 defeat against Munster last Thursday and is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, prompting Stick to call up Feinberg-Mngomezulu to add cover in the backline.

The talented former Junior Springbok captain spent the last two weeks with the Springboks as they faced Ireland in Dublin and France in Marseille, and he will undoubtedly want to transfer the knowledge and experienced gained in the SA ‘A’ team.

“It is unfortunate for us to lose Aphelele, who we have worked with before and knows our structures well for a game that we have placed huge significance on to bounce back from our defeat against Munster,” said Stick.

“This tour served as a fantastic opportunity for him to get top-level game time and to show us that he has the abilities to put his name in the hat for a place in the Rugby World Cup squad next year, and we share in his disappointed to lose out on this chance.

“We are, however, delighted to call up a talented young player in Sacha, who has really impressed the Bok coaches with his skills, high work rate and keenness to learn in the national team environment, and we know he will bring that to the SA ‘A’ team.

“This will also allow us the opportunity to give Sacha valuable game time since he has not played in the last two Tests, and to get a taste of playing in front of a passionate sold-out crowd at this level. He’s a bright prospect for the future, and we are excited to see what he can do on the field.”

The Springbok assistant coach arrived in France on Friday after making the journey from Cork to Toulon for the Test against the Rugby World Cup hosts, and will head to Bristol on Sunday, where the SA ‘A’ team have already began preparations for Thursday’s match.

Stick, who will announce the SA ‘A’ team for the Bristol clash on Monday, will then travel to Genoa at the conclusion of the match with selected players for the Springboks’ third Castle Lager Outgoing Tour Test against Italy.