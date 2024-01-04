Stormers fans show their support as festive season rugby proves to be a big hit

The healthy crowd attendances in the United Rugby Championship over the festive period shows that summer rugby could go on to be a mainstream event in the South African sporting calendar. Stadium attendances have dwindled for several reasons over the years; some people prefer to watch on TV, while the expenses of going to the stadium can also be a lot. Other fans no longer go to the stadiums for safety reasons with criminals always lurking. Rugby has not always been a summer sport in this country, and the idea of it being played during the Christmas and New Year’s…

80,000-plus fans

However, the two games that were played in Cape Town over the festive season were an excellent advert for South African rugby as over 80,000 spectators flocked to the Cape Town Stadium.

The residents and holidaymakers were treated to two entertaining local derbies as the Stormers hosted the Bulls and Sharks.

They could have gone to other festive activities found in Cape Town, but they went to the stadium. Surely after seeing how Cape Town used URC matches as a tourist attraction tool, Durban will want to get in on the action next time around this period.

The quality of rugby displayed in the two games was of a very good standard; it matched the occasion, allowing the fans to generate an electrifying atmosphere.

SA teams improve URC

The numbers from the Cape Town Stadium over those two games boosted the average crowd attendance of the URC during the festive period.

This once again showed how the SA franchises have made the URC a better product, making those who are critical of their involvement eat humble pie.

It will be interesting to see how the other unions capitalise from the momentum created by the festive period games. The attendances during the festive period showed that there is an appetite for rugby; people want to go to the stadiums to have a good experience.

The Sharks welcome the Lions to Durban’s Kings Park on Saturday and one hopes that spectators will fill up the stadium as we have seen them do in Cape Town.