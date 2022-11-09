Former Bok lock Bakkies Botha survives bakkie accident

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Former Springbok lock Bakkies Botha has survived a vehicle accident in Pretoria, after he rolled his bakkie several times in the wet weather on Monday afternoon.

According to a report in Beeld, Botha lost control of his Land Cruiser in the rain on the R21, close to Waterkloof High School in Pretoria on Monday.

Seatbelts save lives and reduces severity of injury in road crashes!! Happy to see Bakkies Botha is ok!! #ArriveAlive #BuckleUp @BakkiesBotha4 @RugbyFifteen pic.twitter.com/IJtPGSgTTn— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) November 9, 2022

The bakkie apparently rolled three times, but Botha was able to climb out of the vehicle, with just his left ear bleeding.

Botha says his Land Cruiser was badly damaged in the accident. He is quoted as saying, “It’s written off. It’s a miracle. I just climbed out. It’s a blessing from above that I made it.”

Bakkies Botha unharmed after losing control on a wet road, rolls his Land Cruiser close to Waterkloof High School on Monday. pic.twitter.com/AC1641Gpp6— Bliksem v2.oH™ (@TheFarEastFiles) November 8, 2022

Botha added he was thankful he was wearing his seatbelt and urged all motorists to wear seatbelts at all times.

The 43-year-old played 85 Tests for the Boks and also made 100 appearances for the Bulls in Super Rugby.

He also turned out for Toulon in France, who he represented on 73 occasions.