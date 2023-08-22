Former Bok Theuns Stofberg in hospital after car accident

Stofberg played 21 Tests for the Springboks between 1976 and 1984, captaining them in four.

Theuns Stofberg, middle, with WP team-mates Rob Louw, left, and Nick Mallett, right. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Former Springbok loose forward Theuns Stofberg is in critical condition after he was involved in a serious traffic collision near Stellenbosch on Monday night.

According to Netwerk24, the accident happened on the R304 outside Stellenbosch at around 7pm on Monday night and involved two other vehicles.

Stofberg suffered several internal injuries, and had to be rushed to hospital, where he underwent surgery to stop the internal bleeding

The 68-year-old is currently in a stable, but critical condition.

Bok career

Stofberg played 21 Tests for the Springboks between 1976 and 1984, captaining them in four, including against England in 1984.

Together with Morne du Plessis and Rob Louw, he formed a formidable Springbok back row.

Provincially, Stofberg played for Free State, Northern Transvaal (now Bulls) and Western Province and still holds the distinction of being the only player to win the Currie Cup with three different unions.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.