Former Springbok coach John Williams passes away

The former Northern Transvaal lock also played 13 Tests for the Boks.

Naas Botha and John Williams just after the Springboks’ re-entry into international sport in 1992. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

South Africa’s first Springbok coach in the post-isolation era, John Williams, has died. He was 78.

Williams was also a Springbok rugby player, featuring for the then Northern Transvaal. He played lock in the early 70s and also later coached the Pretoria-based team.

Known as a gentle giant, Williams made his Springbok playing debut in June of 1970 against France in Bloemfontein. He would later also play Tests against Australia, England, the British and Irish Lions and the All Blacks.

In total he played 13 Tests between 1971 and 1976.

After finishing up his playing career, Williams turned to coaching.

He guided his beloved “Blue Bulls” between 1987 and 1991, winning the Currie Cup in 1987, 1988 and 1991. They also shared the trophy with bitter rivals, Western Province, in 1989.

When South Africa returned to international sport after the end of Apartheid in 1992, Williams was appointed Springbok coach. He led the side in five Tests, winning one, before being replaced by Ian McIntosh.

More to follow …