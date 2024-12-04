Bulls’ Johan Grobbelaar to keep Bok hookers on their toes

At 26, Grobbelaar has the talent and time to make the backup hooker position his own – if he doesn't surpass Mbonambi or Marx.

Johan Grobbelaar, pictured during during the Outgoing Tour match against Wales, will be looking to make at least the third-choice hooker position his own. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Bulls star Johan Grobbelaar will be keen to build on his recent good form for the Bulls as he eyes a permanent spot in the Springbok squad — and maybe even a place in the team that will go to the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks have become the envy of the world for their depth, yet they have long sought a solid third-choice hooker after Bongi Mbonambi, 33, and Malcolm Marx, 30.

When Marx suffered a long-term knee injury during the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Stormers stalwart Deon Fourie stepped in, while before him, Joseph Dweba also got a run in the Bok side. The Stormers’ Andre-Hugo Venter, who made his debut against Portugal, will also have his sights set on a spot in the Bok set-up.

Even at 37, Fourie performed admirably as backup to the more established hookers in the Bok set-up and had some wondering why his time at the Boks came so late. But now at 38, he is unlikely to play for the Boks again, especially after his ACL injury.

Grobbelaar can make position his own

The 2027 Rugby World Cup will take place in Australia, and Mbonambi may not be as sharp in three years’ time. If fit, Marx will definitely feature at the next World Cup, but there may be a need for a permanent backup.

Grobbelaar’s prospects, at 26, are good.

His Springbok dream has been in the pipeline since 2021 when he first received a call-up to the Bok squad before the final British & Irish Lions Test.

Alas, he did not play until his debut for the Boks in a Rugby Championship game against Australia in July this year. So far he has picked up three Test caps, with his standout performance coming against Wales two weeks ago.

Grobbelaar learns ‘big things’ during his time with Springboks

Speaking to the media ahead of the Bulls’ Champions Cup first-round match against Saracens at StoneX Stadium on Saturday, Grobbelaar said he had learned much with his time at the Springboks.

“When you move into that environment you get to speak and learn from players who play all around the world,” he said. “There is a lot to pick up.”

He explained this primarily came in the form of analysing opposition and preparing for games.

“There is a lot of learning and preparing. These are big things we brought back to the Bulls and we will make better plans [because of it].”

Grobbelaar said the English side have a stellar history behind them and, playing at home, the “well-balanced” London outfit also boast a formidable reputation as opponents.

Another strong showing by Grobbelaar against a European powerhouse team will go a long way to keeping him in the national picture going into 2025.

