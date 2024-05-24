Four things to look out for when Sharks face Gloucester in Challenge Cup final

After a disappointing season in the URC, John Plumtree and his team have a chance to win some meaningful silverware.

The Sharks are hoping to end a miserable season on a high note when they take on Gloucester for the second tier Challenge Cup title at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday night, with kick-off at 9pm.

It is a chance for John Plumtree and his charges to pick up some silverware and qualify for the top-tier Champions Cup next season, after performing poorly in the United Rugby Championship this season. The Sharks have won just four out of 17 matches in that competition with one round of action remaining.

Here then are four things to look out for from the men from Durban in Friday’s final.

Attacking intent

The Sharks have struggled to score tries over the last few months, and relied heavily on the kicking boot of Siya Masuku to get them over the line, so it will be interesting to see how they go about their business in the final, which is often a bit of an arm-wrestle with little attacking intent.

The Sharks though should back their attacking players, like Grant Williams, Makazole Mapimpi and Aphelele Fassi, and try put Gloucester under pressure with ball in hand.

Wing Makazole Mapimpi has enjoyed a good time of it in the Challenge Cup. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Siya Masuku

The former Cheetahs man has become a Sharks hero and star in a very short space of time, playing a big role in the team qualifying for the final and turning their season around a few weeks ago.

The No 10 has kicked superbly at goal and will again have to be on top of his game if the Durbanites are to triumph and become South Africa’s first winner of a major European cup title.

But Masuku’s general play will also be in the spotlight, especially with him an option for the Springboks in the one-off Test against Wales next month.

Powerful scrum

With Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche packing down in the front row and Eben Etzebeth in the No 4 jersey there is no reason why the Sharks should not dominate at scrum time, like the Springboks have in recent times, and use the set-piece as a major weapon.

Everyone will, of course, have to play their part, and the bench-sitters simply have to keep up the intensity and power when they get called into action later on in the match.

Ox Nche has a big role to play at scrum time. Picture: Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

Bok hopefuls

While there is a major trophy on the line, several players will be looking to make a big impression with the international season just around the corner.

Besides the front row men and Etzebeth, who are likely to feature for the Boks this year, Phepsi Buthelezi at No 8, Williams at scrumhalf, Mapimpi on the wing and Fassi at fullback will all have aspirations of playing Tests for the Boks this year.

And then there is Masuku who, with another big performance, could get a right tick behind his name from Erasmus, who’s sure to be watching the action in London.