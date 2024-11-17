France edge out New Zealand in Test thriller

France’s centre Gael Fickou (L) looks to release the ball as he is tackled during the Autumn Nations Series international rugby union test match between France and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on November 16, 2024. Picture: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP.

Fly-half Thomas Ramos kicked 15 points to help France beat New Zealand 30-29 in a thrilling Test clash in Paris on Saturday.

Romain Buros, Paul Boudehent and Louis Bielle-Biarrey were the hosts’ try-scorers as they claimed a third-straight win over the All Blacks having trailed 14-3 after half an hour.

“To beat a big team like that always gives you confidence,” France captain Antoine Dupont told TF1.

“Especially after their wins, in England and Ireland.

“It’s a great victory today,” he added.

Peter Lakai and Cam Roigard crossed for New Zealand before Damian McKenzie’s contributions with the boot set-up a nervy last half an hour.

“We put ourselves right in there to win the game,” No 8 Ardie Savea told TNT Sports.

“Our silly mistakes turned the ball over and the French squad, a quality side, will punish you and they did, pretty gutted,” he added.

France head coach Fabien Galthie recalled experienced centre Gael Fickou to the starting lineup in one of four changes from last Saturday’s easy win over Japan.

New Zealand boss Scott Robertson welcomed back fly-half Beauden Barrett and hooker Codie Taylor after the influential pair missed last week’s win over Ireland with injuries.

Before the game New Zealand captain Scott Barrett said his side lost the scrum battle with the French in their World Cup defeat 13 months ago.

On Saturday, the set-piece proved crucial in the opening score as the visitors were penalised and Les Bleus led 3-0 after seven minutes thanks to a Ramos shot at goal.

Robertson’s outfit reacted almost immediately to make it 7-3 as Lakai, a second-minute replacement, crashed over for his maiden Test try and Beauden Barrett slotted the extras after nine minutes.

The All Blacks had the upper hand after the opening quarter, profiting from a poor France lineout.

Their dominance paid off even further after half an hour as scrum-half Roigard celebrated his 24th birthday by intercepting a pass destined for opposite number Dupont after a scrum to stroll over.

Buros debut try

With seven minutes of the first-half to play, France cut the score to 14-10 as full-back Buros crossed on his Test debut.

By the interval, New Zealand led 17-10 as Beauden Barrett added a penalty to his earlier two conversions with the visitors in control.

After the break, the tight one-pass play paid off for the hosts as they trundled up the field before flanker Boudehent found a way over from a rolling maul.

Ramos kicked the conversion to bring the sides level at 17-17.

Galthie had picked an extra forward on the bench by dropping fly-half Matthieu Jalibert from the matchday squad and after 47 minutes brought on four of them at once.

Three minutes later, it bore fruit, as France led for the first time in the game.

Winger Bielle-Biarrey dotted down after a Ramos grubber kick and with the Toulouse playmaker’s extras they were 24-17 up.

Despite the try, the game was far from over and with 17 minutes to go McKenzie kicked two penalties either side of a Ramos effort to make it 27-23.

McKenzie added a third penalty for 27-26 with 13 minutes to go and a tense final 10 minutes was set-up as Ramos and McKenzie once again traded shots at goal.

The All Blacks were camped in their own territory but their attack was held up and referee Nika Amashukeli blew the full-time whistle to send the majority of the 80,000-capacity crowd delirious.