Boks will continue to play Bok rugby, says attack guru Tony Brown

The former New Zealand player is now in charge of the world champions' attacking play.

New Zealander Tony Brown is currently taking charge of the Springboks’ attacking play. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Springboks will continue to play Bok rugby, irrespective of the fact recently appointed attack coach Tony Brown is schooled in All Blacks rugby.

The former flyhalf, who played most of his provincial rugby for the Highlanders, joined the Bok coaching team at the start of this season to take charge of the side’s attacking play. Irishman Jerry Flannery also joined, as defence coach, following the departure of Jacques Nienaber to Leinster.

With Brown in charge of the attack, the Boks have shown more willingness to run the ball this season, but the Kiwi insists the Boks will continue to play Bok rugby, based on the players’ strengths and skills.

All Blacks rugby

Brown elaborated this week on his first few months as a member of the world champions’ coaching team and ahead of this Saturday’s big Twickenham Test against England.

“It’s been a great six months and I think we’ve made a lot of progress,” said Brown this week.

“The players are buying into what I’m selling, what I’m trying to drive, but the biggest thing for me is that when it comes to the attack it will remain Bok rugby.

“It’s important that the Boks still attack in the way that they play the game. Bok rugby is about being physical, playing on the gain line. I’m never going to teach them to play like the All Blacks.

“They must continue to attack like the Springboks. We’re all slowly understanding what that looks like, but we also have to keep evolving, and will need to have shown improvement by this time next year. Luckily Rassie (Erasmus) has given me an opportunity to do that.”

Fresh players for England

Reflecting on the players at his disposal, Brown continued: “It’s a massive honour to have joined the Springboks, who’ve won the last two World Cups.

“There’s a lot of talent in this team, and as an attack coach you want to get hold of that talent. But it’s about using the players’ natural ability, the X-factor that’s there, and the physicality and size to play our attacking game, and hopefully be the best in the world.”

With the Scotland game having taking place last Sunday, this is a short week for the Boks, with just three training sessions.

Bok team doctor Jerome Mampane said it was important to have fresh players this week. “The good news is we came through the game unscathed. We knew we needed fresh players this week, and for them to be in the best shape, hence the reason behind last week’s team and the 7-1 bench split.

“When you consider the year we’ve had and all the injuries, we’re in a good space right now.”

Bok boss Erasmus will name his matchday-23 for the England Test on Thursday.