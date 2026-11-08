France thump Fiji but lose Ntamack to injury

France ran in eight tries in their demolition of Fiji.

France stormed back to the top of the northern hemisphere Nations Championship table with a dominant but flawed 54-17 victory over Fiji on Saturday.

Victory came at a cost, with fly-half Romain Ntamack, aligned alongside captain Antoine Dupont at half-back for the first time since March 2025, seemingly dislocating his shoulder in the build up to France’s third try.

With Matthieu Jalibert already out injured, France will face world champions South Africa next week without either of their best fly-halves.

And they will need to put in a vastly improved showing to stand any chance of avoiding a 10th defeat in their last 11 clashes with the Springboks.

Props Jean-Baptiste Gros and Sipili Falatea, winger Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, centre Kalvin Gourgues, full-back Theo Attissogbe, replacement forward Charles Ollivon and Dupont crossed the whitewash, with a penalty try making it eight scores for the hosts.

They are two points ahead of Ireland in the standings ahead of England’s clash with Australia on Sunday.

Fiji, who started the match in Lyon with 10 France-based players, including their entire backline, were typically physical but slumped to a fourth straight defeat in the inaugural Nations Championship.

Their much-vaunted backs struggled to fire, although centre Vinaya Habosi beat four defenders to score and Selestino Ravutaumada added a second consolation try.

The Top 14’s most prolific finisher, Jiuta Wainiqolo, who was playing in his adopted home, was unable to make an impact, though.

Neither did France’s own wing wizard, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, although he did set up one try.

Visibly in pain

Fiji showed early ambition, turning down a straight-forward three points to kick to touch, but France stole the line-out.

After a breathless and error-strewn start to the game, Gros burrowed over for the opening try on 15 minutes, only his second for France.

That changed the complexion of the game, with France gradually starting to purr.

A penalty try soon followed, with Mesake Vocevoce sent to the sin-bin for collapsing a maul, and then Falatea burst through tacklers to score.

In the phase before Falatea’s score, Ntamack injured his shoulder as he stretched for the line.

The Toulouse playmaker left the field visibly in pain.

Grandidier-Nkanang secured the attacking bonus point before half-time after Vilimoni Botitu, a late change to the Fiji starting XV as Isikeli Rabitu was reportedly sick, spilled the ball in his 22.

The hosts led 26-3 at the break, with Simione Kuruvoli’s penalty Fiji’s only reward.

France, though, were error-prone in the second half and struggled to turn their dominance into points.

It took them 19 minutes to add to their tally, with Gourgues going over in the corner on his first start for Les Bleus.

That seemed to open the floodgates as Bielle-Biarrey sent Attissogbe away for France’s sixth try.

But Habosi struck next out of the blue before Ollivon barged over from close range.

Ravutaumada added a breakaway score but Dupont had the final word.