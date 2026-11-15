Ireland beat Fiji to set up decisive group games in Nations Championship

"We figured out the stuff we needed to do to get to a good place."

Ireland ensured everything will be to play for in the final round of the Nations Championship group stage with a 43-15 victory over Fiji in Dublin on Saturday.



The win on home soil, Ireland’s 10th victory in as many matches against Fiji, left Andy Farrell’s team level with England on 20 points, one behind Northern Hemisphere group leaders France.



Next week sees France take on Argentina, England entertaining New Zealand and Ireland hosting four-time world champions South Africa.



The All Blacks top the Southern Hemisphere group despite their shock 35-28 defeat by Wales and sit one point ahead of the Springboks, who went down 21-19 to France on Friday.

Next weekend’s final round of group matches will decide rankings going into the November 27-30 finals weekend in London.



‘We figured out the stuff we needed to do’

“We figured out the stuff we needed to do to get to a good place,” Ireland No. 8 Nick Timoney told ITV.

Of Fiji, Timoney added: “One to 15 across the park, tough. It’s good practice heading into next week.”



Ireland got off to a sharp start in Dublin, winger Tommy O’Brien crossing for the opening try after the home side’s first incursion into the Fijian 22m area after eight minutes.

Sam Prendergast kicked the extras, but the Irish fly-half was then picked out in the defensive line as Fijian centre Josua Tuisova crashed over for a try.



Fiji, with vastly experienced South African Jake White at the helm, took the lead after Lyon winger Jiuta Wainiqolo broke through the defence and offloaded to No. 8 Peceli Yato for an easy try.



Ireland, who kicked off the home leg of competition last week with a 42-12 win over Argentina, hit back through a Rob Baloucoune double.



Ronan Kelleher crossed for Ireland’s fourth try early in the second period to guarantee a bonus point, Andrew Porter crashing over shortly after following a yellow card for his Fijian counterpart Inoke Ravuiwasa for a swinging arm to the face.

O’Brien nabbed his second try and Timoney ended with a final flourish to ensure that pointless Fiji, well beaten 54-17 by France last week, remain without a win in the inaugural competition.