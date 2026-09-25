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Kiss names his Wallabies team for one-off Test against Springboks

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

25 September 2026

08:53 am

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It is an experienced Australia team that will take on the Springboks in Perth.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii will feature on the wing for the Wallabies in the one-off Test against the Springboks. Picture: Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images

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Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii will start on the wing for the first time as coach Les Kiss made a bold selection on Friday ahead of Australia’s clash against South Africa in Perth.

The 23-year-old will line up in a back-three alongside Max Jorgensen and Tom Wright in the one-off Test on Sunday at Optus Stadium.

Suaalii was preferred over Harry Potter in an intriguing move by Kiss with the rugby league convert having made all his starts for the Wallabies at outside centre.

Ben Donaldson will replace first-choice flyhalf Carter Gordon, who fractured his leg in Australia’s recent Test in Argentina.

Front-rowers Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Allan Alaalatoa are the lone changes to the pack.

“We’ve had a solid preparation window here in Perth ahead of what’s going to be a massive Test against South Africa,” Kiss said.

The Wallabies face the daunting prospect of taking on the world number one ranked South Africa.

But the visitors will field a new-look lineup after making 13 changes from their Test win over the All Blacks earlier this month in Baltimore.

Australia have made a promising start under the leadership of Kiss, who replaced Joe Schmidt in July.

The Wallabies beat Japan twice and then secured a win and a draw in Argentina.

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But South Africa, whose squad still brims with class and experience, represents the biggest test of Kiss’ fledgling reign.

“Playing against the number one team in the world focuses the mind and we have worked hard on key areas to meet this challenge and continue to grow our game,” Kiss said.

South Africa have won five of the last six Test matches against Australia.

Australia: Tom Wright; Max Jorgensen, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii; Ben Donaldson, Ryan Lonergan; Harry Wilson (capt), Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini; Jeremy Williams, Josh Canham; Allan Alaalatoa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell. Bench: Billy Pollard, Aidan Ross, Taniela Tupou, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Tom Hooper, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, Harry Potter

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Springboks (Bokke/Boks) Wallabies
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