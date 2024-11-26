Kitshoff shares update after surgery: ‘It’s going to be a long recovery journey’

The 32-year-old double World Cup winner suffered the injury setback earlier this year.

Two-time World Cup-winning prop Steven Kitshoff’s playing future remains in the balance, following his picking up a serious neck injury and undergoing surgery this week.

The 32-year-old who has played 83 Tests for the Boks since making his debut in 2016 shared an update on his injury following surgery. Kitshoff picked up the injury earlier this year while playing for Western Province, ironically in a return match after a lengthy outing due to a knee problem, and didn’t feature at all in the Rugby Championship and end of year UK tour.

While the specialist loosehead prop said he was “thrilled” to share the news that the operation was a “big success” doubt remains about his playing future.

In a social media post he thanks doctors and nurses, his family, friends and the fans and added: “It’s going to be a long recovery journey, but I’m excited for the future ahead. Here’s to healing!”

See the post below:

In Kitshoff’s absence, Ox Nche has become the Boks’ first-choice loosehead prop, while Gerhard Steenekamp has also stepped up this season to become a regular in Rassie Erasmus’ squad. Thomas du Toit has also featured regularly for the Boks this year, while Jan-Hendrik Wessels is also an option going forward.

According to some reports, Kitshoff’s surgery this week lasted six and a half hours and it is alleged that a piece of hip bone was used to “fuse” his neck vertebrae.

PRAYERS PLEASE:

Springboks Rugby player, Steven Kitshoff, had a, six and a half hour long, neck operation in Stellenbosch.



The news from the doctor was not good. His rugby days are over.



A piece of his hip bone was used to "fuse" his neck vertebrae. pic.twitter.com/LupWIwWYqe — JG (Johan) van Zyl ✍✝️ (@JGvanZyl_ZA) November 25, 2024

The Boks’ 2024 season ended at the weekend with a big win against Wales in Cardiff, which came after earlier victories on tour against Scotland and England.

The Boks also earlier won five out of six games to bag the Rugby Championship title, while they beat Wales and Portugal respectively in one-off games in June/July. They drew their series against Ireland in South Africa 1-1 in the middle of the year.

Erasmus and his world champions will return to action in June next year when Italy and Georgia visit SA shores.