Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

26 Nov 2024

11:23 am

Kitshoff shares update after surgery: ‘It’s going to be a long recovery journey’

The 32-year-old double World Cup winner suffered the injury setback earlier this year.

Steven Kitshoff

Steven Kitshoff at last year’s World Cup. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Two-time World Cup-winning prop Steven Kitshoff’s playing future remains in the balance, following his picking up a serious neck injury and undergoing surgery this week.

The 32-year-old who has played 83 Tests for the Boks since making his debut in 2016 shared an update on his injury following surgery. Kitshoff picked up the injury earlier this year while playing for Western Province, ironically in a return match after a lengthy outing due to a knee problem, and didn’t feature at all in the Rugby Championship and end of year UK tour.

While the specialist loosehead prop said he was “thrilled” to share the news that the operation was a “big success” doubt remains about his playing future.

In a social media post he thanks doctors and nurses, his family, friends and the fans and added: “It’s going to be a long recovery journey, but I’m excited for the future ahead. Here’s to healing!”

See the post below:

In Kitshoff’s absence, Ox Nche has become the Boks’ first-choice loosehead prop, while Gerhard Steenekamp has also stepped up this season to become a regular in Rassie Erasmus’ squad. Thomas du Toit has also featured regularly for the Boks this year, while Jan-Hendrik Wessels is also an option going forward.

According to some reports, Kitshoff’s surgery this week lasted six and a half hours and it is alleged that a piece of hip bone was used to “fuse” his neck vertebrae.


The Boks’ 2024 season ended at the weekend with a big win against Wales in Cardiff, which came after earlier victories on tour against Scotland and England.

The Boks also earlier won five out of six games to bag the Rugby Championship title, while they beat Wales and Portugal respectively in one-off games in June/July. They drew their series against Ireland in South Africa 1-1 in the middle of the year.

Erasmus and his world champions will return to action in June next year when Italy and Georgia visit SA shores.

Read more on these topics

Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa WATCH: Roughly 100 families live inside this dilapidated Johannesburg building
Rugby OPINION: Rassie Erasmus snub a clear bias from World Rugby
Courts ‘Phala Phala will never die’ – EFF and ATM take on Ramaphosa and NA over panel’s report
Local News DA slams Gauteng Premier Lesufi’s response to crime-ridden informal settlements
News R2m to eat with Jacob Zuma – A look at the MK party’s gala dinner prices

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES