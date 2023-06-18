Kleyn cleared to make Springbok debut

By sarugbymag

Former Ireland lock Jean Kleyn has been cleared to make his Springbok debut in the Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Pretoria.

Kleyn was a surprise inclusion in a Springbok training squad that assembled in Pretoria for a three-week training camp until Thursday, 29 June.

The 29-year-old played five Tests for Ireland after qualifying on residency grounds in September 2019, which included participating in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

However, the former Stormers second rower last played for Ireland on 12 October 2019 and was left out of their wider squad for the 2023 World Cup, despite starring in Munster’s United Rugby Championship title win.

Debut looming

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Kleyn has been training at full steam with the Springboks and is making a good case for selection in South Africa’s opening Test of the year against the Wallabies on 8 July.

The door has opened for Kleyn as centurion Eben Etzebeth won’t be available for the Test due to a shoulder injury.

Kleyn’s Munster teammate RG Snyman could make his first Test appearance since the 2019 World Cup, against the All Blacks, as he is expected to be part of the team that travels to Auckland before the Test against Australia.

