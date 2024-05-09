George building collapse: Number of workers present at time of incident revised to 81

According to the George municipality, 44 workers are still unaccounted for, 65 hours later.

The Garden Route District Joint Operational Centre established for the Victoria Street building site collapse has revised the number of workers who were present at the time of the incident on Monday.

According to the George Municipality, the number of workers present on site was 81, previously reported to be 75.

ALSO READ: George building collapse: Eighth worker dies

“This follows intensive discussions and scrutinisation of the safety records with the responsible contractors. The contractor has now confirmed that the number of workers on site at the time of collapse was 81.”

The number of workers who have been retrieved is 37. Eight of them have been declared deceased, while 16 of them in critical condition.

Six are said to have life-threatening injuries, while seven sustained minor injuries.

According to the George municipality, 44 workers are still unaccounted for, 65 hours later.

ALSO READ: George building collapse: We have to find out why this happened, says Alan Winde

“Rescue efforts have continued overnight. The emergency response team is implementing more substantive concrete breakers and additional trucks to remove building rubble from the site.”

George Building Collapse: ‘Silence’

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has thanked those who have been assisting in the emergency response to the George building collapse.

A multi-disciplinary rescue team of more than 200 emergency services staff has been at the site since Monday.

ALSO READ: George building collapse: Six dead, dozens still trapped under rubble

“From the first responders who have been working tirelessly since Monday afternoon to save the lives of the trapped construction workers, to residents who turned out in their numbers to offer help in any way that they can.

“Our teams on the ground are working tirelessly to rescue the remaining individuals. I cannot express the emotions I felt when the site would suddenly go completely quiet in the hope that our teams might be close to locating another survivor.

“My heart goes out to the families of the deceased. I share your pain. We will do everything we can to ensure we determine the exact cause of this incident. Every time one of those huge pieces of concrete is lifted from the site, I hope fervently for good news.”

WATCH: Dozens believed to be trapped in collapsed George building

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi is expected to address South Africans on Thursday on the way forward.