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Kwagga Smith leaves Japanese club, set for return to SA team

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By sarugbymag

2 minute read

20 October 2026

12:54 pm

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Kwagga Smith

Kwagga Smith is leaving his Japanese club, the Blue Revs. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images

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Kwagga Smith is free to join the Bulls after ending his contract with the Shizuoka Blue Revs by mutual consent.

The Japanese club confirmed on Tuesday that the 32-year-old Springbok loose forward had been released, bringing an end to his eight-year stint in Asia.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann confirmed last month that the Pretoria-based club was interested in signing Smith and fellow Springbok Malcolm Marx, who also plays his club rugby in Japan.

Smith joined Yamaha Júbilo (as the Blue Revs were then known) in 2018 and went on to establish himself as one of the leading foreign players in Japanese rugby.

He made 78 appearances across competitions, earning five selections in the Top League/League One Team of the Season, and was crowned League One Player of the Season in 2022-23.

‘Led by example’

In a statement announcing his departure, the Blue Revs paid tribute to the double World Cup winner.

“With 63 Test caps for South Africa, Smith brought a wealth of experience and an impressive track record to the team. He consistently led by example and served as a role model for his teammates.

“Smith has played an important role in shaping the club’s history and is widely recognised as one of the league’s outstanding players and most influential contributors.

“Everyone at the club would like to express their deepest respect and gratitude for his achievements and contributions over the years, and we sincerely wish him continued success in the future.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

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