Lions preparing for most difficult month of the URC: Four SA derbies in a row

The Lions face four straight local derbies over their next month of URC action, as they host the Stormers, play the Bulls away and then take on the Sharks home and away.

Lions captain Francke Horn tries to burst through the Bulls defence during their URC match at Ellis Park over the past weekend. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions are gearing up for what is set to be the most difficult month of the United Rugby Championship (URC) this season as they play four massive local derbies on the bounce over a month.

Having just come off a disappointing 35-22 loss against the Bulls at Ellis Park over the past weekend, the Lions are lucky to have the next two weekends off before they have a gruelling four game run which will likely define their whole season.

The loss against the Bulls has left the Lions languishing down in 13th place on the URC log, although they do have two games in hand over most of the sides above them.

Tough run

Despite that they face an incredibly tough run coming up as they host the Stormers, before taking on the Bulls at Loftus and then head into a double header against the Sharks, playing them home and away, all over consecutive weekends.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen was quick to admit that it would be an important three week period before their next game in which the team had to prepare as best they could.

“These next two weeks are vital. Getting bodies recovered and rested. To keep on developing our game model, and to get guys sharp and ready,” explained Van Rooyen.

“It is definitely the toughest month of the competition (for us) where we only play against the South African teams.

“So it will be important for us to be sharp, but to also be well rested and have fresh minds for the challenges ahead.”

Although their next game is against the Stormers, the Lions players will likely be thinking of their next meeting with their closest rivals the Bulls, at Loftus the following weekend.

Bulls dominance

The Bulls have now won six of their seven games against the Lions in the URC, including all four of the matches played at Ellis Park.

However, the Lions seem to play better at Loftus than they do at home, as they showed two seasons ago when they upset the Bulls 29-25, while last season Jordan Hendrikse missed a long range penalty on the full time hooter, as they went down 30-28.

“We definitely want to beat them at Loftus. We have four SA derbies coming up and I think we are at a stage where we almost have to win all four of them, or at least three out of the four to keep in contention,” said Lions captain Francke Horn.

“So I won’t say our backs are against the wall, but there is only one way forward. We will have a chat soon and look each other in the eye and make a decision on what we want to do. And I have no doubt that the guys will be ready for the next one at Loftus.

“But before that we have the Stormers here at home. So we will be preparing really well for that game, as it is also one we want and need to win.”

Lions fixtures

v Stormers at Ellis Park: February 15 — kick-off 2.30pm

v Bulls at Loftus: February 22 — kick-off 2pm

v Sharks at Ellis Park: March 1 — kick-off 2.30pm